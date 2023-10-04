Monster Hunter Now update 62.0 patch notes: Skill fixes, party invite bugfix, more

Monster Hunter Now 62.0 patch notes have finally been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and adjustments coming to the game.

The Monster Hunter Now 62.0 patch is here, which means Hunters can look through all the latest fixes and adjustments. While many will be gearing up for the big Halloween event, which will add special themed equipment and a unique Kulu-Ya-Ku – the latest patch aims to rid the game of bugs.

This time players can expect a number of fixes for various skills and party issues that have impacted multiplayer co-op hunts. So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the latest changes, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the latest developments.

Main features adjusted or changed

In some of the Prologue 4 quests, the required number of gathering has been reduced for completion.

Fixed Issues

Health Boost

The Skill “Health Boost” from the Wyvern Blade “Verde” was increasing more Health than stated in the Skill description.

“Health Boost” Lv1 Health +10

Before Fix: Health +20

Health +20 After Fix: Health +10

Niantic/Capcom The latest Monster Hunter Now patch notes aim to fix a number of bugs.

Fortify

The Skill “Fortify” from the Last Dance set was increasing more Attack than stated in the Skill description.

“Fortify” Lv1 Increases Attack by 10% for 10 seconds each time you revive after fainting during a hunt.

Before Fix: Attack increased by 15%

Attack increased by 15% After Fix: Attack increased by 10%

Divine Blessing

The Skill “Divine Blessing” from the Frost Blaze, Stealer, and Frost Blitz sets had a higher activation rate than stated in the Skill description.

“Divine Blessing” Lv1 30% chance of reducing damage from a monster’s attack by 50%.

Before Fix: 40% chance

40% chance After Fix: 30% chance

Party Invite fix

When a party member invites you to join a hunt for a monster in the same location, at the same time, and of the same type as the monster you previously marked, you wouldn’t see the “Join hunt!” message and can’t participate in the hunt.

After Fix: You will now see “Join hunt!” message, and if you join, the warning message “This monster is one that you have already marked yourself. If you proceed to hunt it, the monster will be unmarked.” will be displayed.

So, there you have it, that’s all the patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now 62.0. For all the latest news and guides be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.

