Niantic respond to accidental Monster Hunter Now Light Bowgun nerf

Niantic has addressed the Monster Hunter Now Light Bowgun bug that has impacted the weapon’s recoil and reload speed.

Following the release of the Monster Hunter Now 62.0 patch notes, players have reported that the Light Bowgun is no longer working as intended. In fact, the Recoil Down and Reload Speed skills have not been improving the weapon’s handling as intended. This originally led to many Hunters believing Niantic had secretly nerfed the Light Bowgun in Monster Hunter Now.

However, the developers have now addressed the issue and will be releasing the 62.1 patch to address these bugs, while also fixing a minor problem with the Bow.

Niantic respond to accidental Monster Hunter Light Bowgun nerf

Niantic/Capcom The Light Bowgun took a hit when the Monster Hunter Now 62.0 patch released.

Posting on the official Niantic support website, the devs highlighted the accidental Light Bowgun nerf that was released alongside the Monster Hunter Now 62.0 patch. You can read the full statement below:

“Hunters, we are currently experiencing the following issues:

The skill “Recoil Down” does not take effect until the first reload is performed when using the Light Bowgun.

The skill “Reload Speed” does not take effect on the first reload when using the Light Bowgun.

Charge may unintentionally be preserved when using the Bow.

We are planning to release V62.1 to address these issues.

Please note that this release will start as soon as the app is ready, and it may be distributed to Android hunters first. We will update this article once it becomes available for iOS hunters as well. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

So, there you have it, the Monster Hunter Now Light Bowgun nerf wasn’t intentional and the ranged weapon will be fixed once the 62.1 update hits the live servers. Until then, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

