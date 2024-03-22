Monster Hunter Now Lance & Light Bowgun buffs coming in new update

The Lance and Light Bowgun will be getting buffs in a future Monster Hunter Now update, which was revealed by Niantic. So, here’s all the changes coming to both weapons.

Monster Hunter Now Lance and Light Bowgun buffs are finally coming to the game, following months of player complaints. The Light Bowgun is receiving the biggest change after Niantic nerfed the weapon back in the December update. This hit the long-range gun incredibly hard, making it the worst weapon in the game.

Fortunately, Niantic is working on Light Bowgun buffs in Season 1 alongside the Lance that will help increase both weapons’ DPS and usability. So, here’s everything you need to know about the latest Lance and Light Bowgun buffs.

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now Light Bowgun buffs

Niantic/Capcom Light Bowgun is finally getting buffs in Monster Hunter Now.

According to a post on the official Monster Hunter Now website, Niantic is working on Light Bowgun buffs in Season 1. We’ve listed all the changes below:

Adjustments to each ammo type to better utilize the characteristics and effects.

to better utilize the characteristics and effects. Adjustments to Critical distance.

Niantic also revealed that Coral Pukei-Pukei subspecies materials will enable forging and upgrading equipment that will improve the availability of Recoil Down Skill and Reload Speed Skill. This will help decrease the downtime between each shot, which will increase the weapon’s DPS.

Article continues after ad

There is currently no release date for these changes, but the devs did state they are working on it for Season 1.

Monster Hunter Now Lance buffs

It’s not just the Light Bowgun that is receiving some love in Season 1, as Niantic also revealed the following buffs for Lance:

Article continues after ad

Increased damage on successful counters and enhanced Guard Skill.

In addition to the above, the developers also highlighted several future QoF changes that will be coming to the game:

In response to feedback regarding accidental equipment upgrades or overgrades, Niantic is going to release a feature that will prompt users with a confirmation screen before proceeding.

Niantic is developing a feature to enable hunters to specify large monsters and hunt them upon meeting certain criteria.

Hunt-a-thons: Niantic is testing a feature to facilitate easier matchmaking experiences, even in less populated areas.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Lance and Lightbowgun buffs coming to Monster Hunter Now. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

Monster Hunter Now codes | All monsters in Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now event | How to play multiplayer Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now Special Skills | Monster Hunter Now weapons list | Can you play Monster Hunter Now on PC? | Monster Hunter Now gathering respawn times