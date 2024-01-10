Monster Hunter Now players highlight major problem with Zinogre Hunt-a-thons

Monster Hunter Now players have highlighted some major problems surrounding Zinogre Hunt-a-thons, with many explaining why they’re a “waste of time.”

Zinogre was added to Monster Hunter Now during the December update, and since then, players have been busy farming its equipment. However, unlike other monsters in the game, Zinogre is only available in Hunt-a-thons – an area that has remained divisive within the community.

Players have been fairly vocal over the inflated health numbers and cooldown period of Hunt-a-thons. While Zinogre certainly has some strong weapons and armor, many players believe that the Lightning monster is “overshadowed.”

Monster Hunter Now players highlight problem with Zinogre

“I feel like Zinogre is overshadowed by the real boss of this game, Black Diablos. The weapons are so much more stronger and even being a limited-time monster, you still have more opportunities to farm his gear then you ever will in an entire year of Hunt-a-thons,” said one player.

“I started making my Zin LBG but ever since I switched to Bblos bow, every other weapon is just a waste of my time and resources.”

Other players also noted how the extra effort needed to hunt Zingore makes it unbalanced, especially when you can simply hunt other monsters more frequently. “[Zinogre] gear is like another normal armor, it’s good but not especially good. So the fact that we can only kill one of them every 2 hours, it has double HP and we have to kill the other 4 monsters with double HP before him feels a little unbalanced.”

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now players have highlighted problems with Zinogre Hunt-a-thons.

The game’s community also highlighted how Hunters are better off taking down 8-star monsters. “Once every 3 hours, the drop rate isn’t better, but you need less materials. But I can’t kill an 8 star, so no incentive to even try.” This is especially true when you consider that most late-game players are hunting for Gems and other rare upgrade materials.

“To be honest, since I got Black Diablos gloves, coil, and head, I didn’t hunt her anymore,” replied one Hunter. “There is no real reason to. I prefer easy 8 stars in the hopes of getting gems. Same for Zinogre since I got the gloves. I’m only trying to beat the 7-star now for the rewards it gives.”

