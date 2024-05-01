Monster Hunter Now players slam Deviljho event over “underwhelming” spawns

The Monster Hunter Now Deviljho event has kicked off, giving players the chance to encounter this blood-thirsty monster in the wild. However, finding the nomadic monster is proving tricky.

Unlike other Monster Hunter Now events, which simply increase their spawn rates of new monsters, the Deviljho event has a unique gimmick – volatile territories. As the name suggests, these environments have an opportunity for hunts to be invaded by Deviljho.

While this sounds exciting, players have quickly found that tracking down the game’s toothy terror is rather tricky, especially since Deviljho doesn’t appear as a marker on the map. Instead, players must track down volatile territories and start battles with monsters in the area to get a chance to encounter the Brute Wyvern.

As you can imagine, this requires a lot of time and luck when compared to previous events. After all, even the controversial Black Daiblos event had a single biome where the beast could appear more frequently. Instead, with the introduction of volatile zones, it can be very difficult to ascertain exactly where and when Deviljho will appear.

It’s this glorified game of hide and seek that has players frustrated. “This event was extremely sad,” commented one player. “After so many events since January being slam dunks, this is their first absolute dud. Like I’m fighting more 8* zino than I am any star Jho.”

Capcom Deviljho is proving tricky to find in Monster Hunter Now.

During the Deviljho event, it’s also odd that the beast can’t be encountered in Hunt-A-Thons, especially now that Niantic has made them more accessible. Other Hunters were keen to note how future Deviljho events could be improved.

“Either make every biome volatile or make Deviljho not disguised,” noted one commenter. “[They could add] an easier indicator for what monster could be Deviljho from far away after completing the event quests maybe?”

This change alone would enable Hunters to focus their efforts on tracking down the beast, instead of playing guessing games with other overworld monsters. Whether Niantic will make any adjustments for future Jho events remains to be seen, but for now, you have until May 6th, 2024, to encounter this nomadic beast in the wild.

