Niantic responds to Monster Hunter Now performance issues after mass player complaints

Niantic has finally broken its silence on the Monster Hunter Now performance issues ruining hunts for players across Android and iOS devices.

Monster Hunter Now performance problems have gotten worse in recent months, especially after the V75 update. It’s hard not to go a single hunt without the odd freeze or lag spike, even when playing on new hardware like the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition.

It also seems the problem isn’t just an isolated incident either, with many players voicing their frustrations on the official forum and the Monster Hunter Now Reddit page.

Well, Niantic has finally broken the silence on the game’s performance issues, so here’s what the developers have planned.

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now website, Niantic outlined how it is currently working on performance fixes. “We are aware that performance may degrade on some devices, and we are actively working on improvements. We expect a performance improvement during Zinogre hunts in the upcoming app update.”

The performance drops have gotten worse since the V75 update went live, with many players reporting lag and freezes during hunts. These issues have also been present on those running new hardware like the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. More frustratingly, the lag isn’t just minor as some freezes can last a few seconds.

These performance issues are extremely detrimental to gameplay in a game where speed and quick reaction times are needed to dodge fatal hits and dish out attacks. While some players have reported that playing Monster Hunter Now in splitscreen mode has helped improve performance, it’s only a temporary fix and one that Niantic is keen to address.

After all, using more Potions because the game froze and missing out on a successful kill isn’t exactly ideal. Unfortunately, those playing Monster Hunter Now on iPhone 8 or similar hardware may no longer be able to enjoy the game. “We are currently discussing whether we can continue to support the iPhone 8, which has been a supported device 10 since the initial release, as it is no longer eligible for OS updates,” explained Niantic.

“This consideration also applies to devices with CPUs of equivalent performance. If you are using one of these devices and are experiencing performance issues, we recommend considering an upgrade.”

Hopefully, Niantic can deliver the Monster Hunter Now performance patch quickly before the next content update drops. As always, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the Monster Hunter Now performance update, so be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page.