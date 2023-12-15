Solo Monster Hunter Now players furious over “impossible” Hunt-a-thons

Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons are now live, giving players the chance to take down Zinogre but rural and solo players aren’t happy.

The Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thon update is now live, and players around the world are delving into the latest feature. Unlike regular battles, Hunt-a-thons enable players to hunt up to five monsters in succession. Not only is it a great way to get materials, but it’s the only method to find certain monsters like Zinogre.

However, many Monster Hunter Now players are finding the game’s Hunt-a-thons to be nearly impossible to complete. This is especially true for solo players and those who live in rural areas without a dedicated community of Hunters.

Solo Monster Hunter Now players label Hunt-a-thons “impossible” to beat

“So apparently, all monster HP is 1.7x more than regular in the Hunt-A-Thon, no matter how many people in the group,” said one player. “So the fight is technically easier for 3+ Group Hunt.”

While this isn’t as big of a problem for players in cities and areas with high population density, finding other Hunters in rural areas can be extremely tricky. This makes taking on the Hunt-a-thons rather tricky affair, particularly when facing higher star monsters.

“Basically handicap if you’re alone,” replied one Hunter. “Sad news and I hope they eventually do a remote pass item if this is the route we’re going with this raid system.”

Other players were also keen to call out Niantic for taking the “laziest” approach when it comes to increasing difficulty. “Increasing enemy health is always the easiest and laziest way for a game to increase difficulty,” commented another Hunter.

“So it makes sense Niantic has doubled down on this tactic. Heaven forbid they make monsters more aggressive or give them different attacks or anything actually interesting if they wanted these to be harder than standard fights.”

It’s important to note, that Niantic is currently “considering other ways to make Hunt-a-thons even easier to play for those in areas where fewer people naturally gather.” This means we could see some changes to the feature in the future, but for now, it seems solo players will need to max out their equipment to face high-star monsters.