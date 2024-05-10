Monster Hunter Now player left horrified by cursed Pokemon creation

A Monster Hunter Now player has been left stunned after a Pokemon-themed surprise was found in a Hunt-a-Thon.

Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-Thons enable players to team up and take down waves of wyverns with up to four players. Not only is it a great way to hunt HAT exclusives like Zinogre, but it can be a great way to farm rare materials.

The recent Hunt-a-Thon changes also allow people to show off their armor sets – an area that’s important to any fashion hunter. So, whether you’re looking to recreate a popular character or want to make an eye-catching appearance to stand out, then the game’s customization options enable you to do just that.

Well, one Monster Hunter Now player has caught the eyes of the community with their portrayal of a fan-favorite Pokemon.

Posting on the official Monster Hunter Now Reddit page, one player shared a screenshot of a Pikachu-themed Hunter. “I like seeing random players’ styling choices. The best one I’ve encountered so far would be the Freakachu in the photo. I wanna see how grotesque some of these ideas can go at some point.”

It’s certainly an eye-catching design and one that stands out amongst the Hunt-a-Thon crowd. Despite being rather creepy, the resemblance to the loveable electric mouse is rather uncanny. In order to recreate Pikachu in MHN, the player has colored their entire face with yellow paint, applied red makeup to their cheeks, and rounded off the design with a pair of cat ears and claws.

Despite being incredibly creepy, the creativity shown here is rather admirable and goes to show just how robust Monster Hunter Now’s customization is. It may not be an official crossover, but it’s as close as Monster Hunter Now players will get to seeing Pikachu in the wild.

So, the next time you go queuing up for a Hunt-a-Thon, you may find yourself teaming up with a familiar, yet terrifying Pocket Monster.