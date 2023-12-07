Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons: Release date, requirements, more

Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons are the latest addition to the game, giving players new ways to take down monsters. Here’s everything we know about Hunt-a-thons, including the release date and requirements.

The Monster Hunter Now December update is finally live, bringing balance adjustments, new monsters, and additional weapons and armor. There’s certainly a lot to sink your teeth into, but one of the most exciting additions to the game is the upcoming Hunt-a-thon mode.

So, if you’re wondering how you can fight Zinogre more frequently or wish to learn more about what this new feature does, then our Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thon hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Niantic/Capcom Zinogre will be available in Hunt-a-thons.

Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons will launch on the following dates and times:

December 15, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. (local time) until December 17, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. (local time).

During these dates, Zinogre’s Onslaught will also be held, with Zinogre being the guaranteed fifth monster in all Hunt-a-thons. So, be sure to take part in any Hunt-a-thons during this period to farm Zinogre weapons and armor.

Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons requirements

Hunter-a-thons will be available to all Hunters who are HR 11 and above. After you’ve participated in a Hunt-a-thon, there will be a three-hour waiting period before another one can be joined.

Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thon details

Niantic/Capcom Hunt-a-thons feature exclusive monsters.

Hunt-a-thons enable up to four players to hunt multiple monsters in succession. These special hunts are shown on the map via Dimensional Rifts, which occur at a Wayspot (gathering point). You’ll get a notice and a countdown will appear to let you know a Hunt-a-thon is about to start.

Simply head over to the Wayspot and join the hunt. It’s important to note, that you can join another Hunt-a-thon immediately by using a Hunt-a-thon Ticket, which can be purchased from the in-game shop.

This enables you to bypass the three-hour Hunt-a-thon cooldown, giving you more opportunities to hunt Zinogre and other Hunter-a-thon exclusive monsters.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Hunt-a-thons in Monster Hunter Now. As always, be sure to head over to our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

