Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons: Release date, requirements, more

Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons: Release date, requirements, moreNiantic/Capcom
Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons are the latest addition to the game, giving players new ways to take down monsters. Here’s everything we know about Hunt-a-thons, including the release date and requirements.
The Monster Hunter Now December update is finally live, bringing balance adjustments, new monsters, and additional weapons and armor. There’s certainly a lot to sink your teeth into, but one of the most exciting additions to the game is the upcoming Hunt-a-thon mode.
So, if you’re wondering how you can fight Zinogre more frequently or wish to learn more about what this new feature does, then our Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thon hub has everything you need to know.
Contents
- Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons release date
- Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons requirements
- Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thon details
Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons release date
Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons will launch on the following dates and times:
December 15, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. (local time) until December 17, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. (local time).
During these dates, Zinogre’s Onslaught will also be held, with Zinogre being the guaranteed fifth monster in all Hunt-a-thons. So, be sure to take part in any Hunt-a-thons during this period to farm Zinogre weapons and armor.
Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thons requirements
Hunter-a-thons will be available to all Hunters who are HR 11 and above. After you’ve participated in a Hunt-a-thon, there will be a three-hour waiting period before another one can be joined.
Monster Hunter Now Hunt-a-thon details
Hunt-a-thons enable up to four players to hunt multiple monsters in succession. These special hunts are shown on the map via Dimensional Rifts, which occur at a Wayspot (gathering point). You’ll get a notice and a countdown will appear to let you know a Hunt-a-thon is about to start.
Simply head over to the Wayspot and join the hunt. It’s important to note, that you can join another Hunt-a-thon immediately by using a Hunt-a-thon Ticket, which can be purchased from the in-game shop.
This enables you to bypass the three-hour Hunt-a-thon cooldown, giving you more opportunities to hunt Zinogre and other Hunter-a-thon exclusive monsters.
So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Hunt-a-thons in Monster Hunter Now. As always, be sure to head over to our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.
