All monsters in Monster Hunter Now

Monster Hunter Now’s monster list is full of deadly wyverns, but how many are there? And which ‘mons are returning?

Monster Hunter Now is finally here and Hunters from around the world are currently slaying beastly behemoths in Niantic’s latest mobile game. However, like previous Monster Hunter games, Monster Hunter Now features a number of unique creatures for players to take down.

In fact, you’ll need to fell many foes if you wish to build the best Monster Hunter Now weapons and armor. So, in order to give you an edge over the game’s beastly foes, we’ve got a list of every monster featured in Monster Hunter Now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now monster list

Capcom Monster Hunter Now features a number of iconic monsters.

There are currently 13 monsters available to hunt in Monster Hunter Now, with the majority of them coming from Monster Hunter World. You can see the full Monster Hunter Now monster list below:

Anjanath

Barroth

Diablos

Great Jagras

Great Girros

Jyuratodus

Kulu-Ya-Ku

Legiana

Paolumu

Pukei-Pukei

Rathian

Rathalos

Tobi-Kadachi

Black Diablos (Event exclusive)

(Event exclusive) Pink Rathian (Event exclusive)

It’s important to note, that a lot of the Monsters above are locked behind story chapters, so you’ll need to increase your Hunter Rank to encounter them all. If you wish to get your hands on the most powerful weapons and gear in Monster Hunter now, then be prepared to grind the monsters above.

Article continues after ad

Will there be more monsters added to Monster Hunter Now?

Niantic has officially confirmed that more monsters will be added to Monster Hunter Now in the future. This is obviously incredibly exciting for Monster Hunter fans as there’s a massive roster of toothy terrors to choose from.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In fact, the devs have recently announced that Pink Rathian and Zinogre will be coming to the game in a future update. Be sure to check out our upcoming monster list to see all the latest beasts that will be coming to Monster Hunter Now.

Article continues after ad

As always, we’ll update this article as and when the developers announce new monsters. In the meantime, why not check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides?

Monster Hunter Now codes | Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards | All monsters in Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now event | How to play multiplayer Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now Special Skills | Monster Hunter Now weapons list | Can you play Monster Hunter Now on PC? | Monster Hunter Now gathering respawn times

Article continues after ad