Niantic responds after Black Diablos server issues “ruin” Monster Hunter Now event

Niantic has responded to the Monster Hunter Now Black Diablos event server issues that prevented players from taking part.

The Monster Hunter Now Black Diablos event is finally over, but for some players, the game’s server issues prevented them from logging into the server. This was extremely disappointing for those who wanted to farm the deadly subspecies to claim its powerful weapons and armor.

After all, players can only hunt Black Diablos during events, which makes crafting its equipment rather tricky. Well, Niantic has now acknowledged the Black Diablos event server issues and finally responded.

Article continues after ad

Niantic respond to Monster Hunter Now event issues

Niantic gave an official statement on X, stating how the team is aware of the server issues that cropped up during the Black Diablos event.

Article continues after ad

“Hunters, this issue has been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We are currently discussing additional event at different day. We will post the decision when the detail is decided.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

So, while many players didn’t manage to join the Black Diablos event, it seems that the devs will be releasing another event soon. Whether it will be a rerelease of the previous one or a new event entirely, remains to be determined.

Article continues after ad

With the Monster Hunter Now December update releasing next week, we’ll have to see whether Black Diablos will return before Zinogre makes its debut.

Make sure you check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now codes | Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards | All monsters in Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now event | How to play multiplayer Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now Special Skills | Monster Hunter Now weapons list | Can you play Monster Hunter Now on PC? | Monster Hunter Now gathering respawn times