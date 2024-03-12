Monster Hunter Now roadmap 2024: Everything we know

Following the Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary livestream, Niantic has revealed the roadmap for Monster Hunter Now. So, here’s everything coming to the game in 2024.

The Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader update is one of the biggest content drops since the December update, providing players with layered armor, the Charge Blade, and three new monsters. However, the exciting updates don’t stop there.

Niantic has now released its roadmap for the next four months, giving players a sneak peek into all the latest goings on in the game. So, if you want to know about the Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter updates, then our handy hub has you covered.

Niantic/Capcom The Vernal Invader is the latest content update.

The Vernal Invader is the latest content update coming to Monster Hunter Now on March 14, 2024, and it comes packed with a huge amount of content. Not only will this update include the deadly Charge Blade, but it also features the following monsters:

Odogaron (Swamp)

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku (Desert)

Deviljho (Invader)

There’s also a fourth monster that has yet to be revealed, but if the recent Monster Hunter Now leaks are to be believed, then we could see Kushala Daora added. This will be the first Elder Dragon, which will be exciting if true.

The Spring update will also include layered armor, enabling players to show off their style and mix sets to create the most fashionable designs. There’s also a Season Pass that Hunters can grind in order to unlock cosmetics and materials.

You can read all about the Monster Hunter Now Vernal Invader update here.

Niantic/Capcom There’s plenty of exciting content coming to Monster Hunter Now.

More monsters will be released as part of the Summer update, with Niantic noting how the first Leviathan will make its debut. Quite what this Leviathan could be remains to be seen, but it could be something from Rise like the Almudron or Somnacanth. There will also be new weapon types added.

The Monster Hunter Now Autumn update will celebrate the game’s first anniversary and second year since its release. This means players can expect plenty of events, challenge quests, and more.

There’s very little information about the Winter update other than it will include new monsters, weapon types, and features.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as and when new information is announced. In the meantime, head over to our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

