Monster Hunter Now October event schedule: Halloween event, Pink Rathian week, more

Niantic has revealed the October Monster Hunter Now event schedule, giving players a sneak peek at the Halloween event, Pink Rathian week, and more. So, here is precisely when the latest festivities begin and what they all entail.

Monster Hunter Now will be kicking off October with a whole host of events throughout the spooky season. From the long-awaited addition of the deadly Pink Rathian to the first Monster Hunter Now Halloween event, there’s plenty of exciting content to look forward to in the game.

So, in order to give you the complete rundown of all the upcoming content, their release dates, and what they entail – be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now October events hub.

Tobi-Kadachi weekend in Monster Hunter Now

Capcom The Tobi-Kadachi weekend will be a great time to hunt for those Tobi-Kadachi Primescales.

During the Tobi-Kadachi weekend, the lightning-fast electric wyvern will appear more frequently in Swamp and Forest Habitats. Just like with the Diablos Invasion event, Hunters will need to be HR11 or above to take part.

The Monster Hunter Now Tobi Kadachi weekend takes place on the following dates and times:

October 6, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m .

. October 7, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m .

. October 8, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monster Hunter Now Rathian & Pink Rathian week

Capcom Pink Rathian is known for her deadly poison-based attacks.

Pink Rathian will be making her debut in Monster Hunter Now during the Rathian & Pink Rathian week. During this time, Pink Rathian and Rathian will appear more frequently in the Forest zones for Hunters who have completed Chapter 9 and are HR 11+.

The Monster Hunter Now Rathian & Pink Rathian week takes place on the following dates and times:

October 9, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. until October 13, 2023, at 4:59 p.m.

It’s important to note, that Pink Rathian will appear more frequently during the following dates:

October 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

October 14, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

October 15, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

After the event, Pink Rathian will no longer appear once this event ends on October 15. So, make sure you farm them all during this time to get her weapons and armor.

Monster Hunter Now Halloween event (Pumpkin Hunt)

Capcom The Monster Hunter Now Halloween event will include some spooky-themed equipment.

The first Monster Hunter Now Halloween event will take place on October 25, 2023, until October 31, 2023. While Niantic has been keen to keep the creepy content under wraps, they did announce that the event will include the following:

Halloween-themed field map .

. Special Halloween-themed equipment .

. A Kulu-Ya-Ku that looks different.

The Monster Hunter Now 61.1 update has given players an early look at the Halloween-themed assets that will be coming to the game, so be sure to check out our hub here.

As for the special Halloween-themed equipment, we could see the arrival of the Mosgharl Armor set. This adorable equipment would be the perfect accompaniment to any spooky season festivities, thanks to its pumpkin-themed design.

Could the Kulu-Ya-Ku also wield a pumpkin instead of its trusty rock? Well, we’ll need to find out once the Monster Hunter Now Halloween event goes live later this month.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Monster Hunter Now Halloween event and event lineup for October. While you wait for the upcoming events, why not check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides?

