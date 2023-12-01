All Monster Hunter Now weapon buffs & nerfs in December update

Niantic has revealed the Monster Hunter Now weapon buffs and nerfs that will be released alongside the December update, so here are all the latest changes.

The Monster Hunter Now December update, Fulminations in the Frost, will come packed with plenty of new content for players to delve into. Aside from the exciting addition of new monsters like Zinogre and Barioth, there’s also new weapons to unlock.

While Niantic is releasing Dual Blades and Lance as part of the winter update, the developers are also nerfing and buffing the game’s existing weapons. There are major changes to almost all of the current weapons, so if you wish to see how your favorite will be impacted, then our Monster Hunter Now weapon change hub has you covered.

All Monster Hunter Now weapon changes

Niantic/Capcom Niantic is taking aim at ranged weapons in Monster Hunter Now.

Niantic has announced all the upcoming weapon buffs and nerfs that will be coming to the Monster Hunter Now December update. We’ve included all the changes below:

Sword & Shield

The overall damage reduction rate when guarding against enemy attacks will be reduced.

A perfect guard will now be possible with well-timed guarding against enemy attacks. A perfect guard reduces damage more than normal guarding and activates the Offensive Guard skill (this is also the case with lances).

You will be able to transition from guard to backstep quicker than before.

Great Sword

The window of Knockback prevention(significantly reducing damage and preventing flinch reactions) when tackling will now begin sooner.

The transition from a charged slash to the next level of charged slash will be quicker than before.

You will be able to evade more quickly after a charged slash.

After a jumping wide slash (achieved by tapping after a tackle) you will now be able to move into a charged slash by tapping and holding.

Hammer

When using lock on and charging your hammer, you will now be able to move toward the locked on target more smoothly.

You will be able to evade more quickly after all attacks.

Niantic/Capcom Thee Monster Hunter Now December update will make a lot of changes to existing weapons.

Bow

Damage reduction when there is distance between you and a monster will be greater.

All large monsters will be more resistant to shots aimed at their non-weak parts.

A perfect evade will now increase the charge level by two.

The speed of rapid arrows will be slightly increased for better accuracy when attacking the target part.

Light Bowgun

Damage reduction when there is distance between you and a monster will be greater.

All large monsters will be more resistant to shots aimed at their non-weak parts.

Achieving a perfect evade when your ammo is maxed out will grant a bonus of +1 to the number of ammo.

Long Sword

◆ Why we’re making these changes

The current consensus around this weapon seems to be that when handled well, it is one of the most powerful of all weapons, but when not handled skillfully, it is difficult to generate power. This aligns with how we intended the strengths and weaknesses of this weapon to be expressed, so we did not make any particular adjustments this time.

Changes to monsters

All large monsters

Strong roars of each monster are now effective over a wider range.

Other changes

The formula for calculating the rate of increase in damage when skills that increase attack power by a multiplier (e.g. Sneak Attack, Special Boost, etc.) are stacked has been changed. It will take slightly longer to evade just after getting up from heavy damage (when the hunter is thrown back).

The window of invincibility after reviving will be slightly longer.

It will be easier to launch an appropriate attack based on your proximity to a monster.

Some of the rewards for Daily Quests will be increased:

Sharp Claw, Wingdrake Hide: increased from 3 to 5

Machalite Ore, Monster Bone M: increased from 1 to 3

Dragonite Ore, Monster Bone L: increased from 1 to 2

So, there you have it, that’s all the weapon and monster changes in the Monster Hunter Now December update. As always, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

