The Fletching table is one of the most unique and best job site blocks in Minecraft, as it can turn any unemployed villager into a Fletcher. Here’s all you need to know about making yourself a Fletching table in Minecraft.

A Fletcher is a vendor in charge of anything related to archery. For example, if players need bows and crossbows, they can buy them straight from their local Fletcher, as well as some enchanted versions of them.

Even so, if they are running low on Flint, Sticks, and Feathers and cannot craft arrows, they can skip the crafting process and buy some from this particular NPC.

What items do you need to make a Fletching table in Minecraft

The recipe for crafting a Fletching table is quite short, as you’ll only need two resources:

Wooden Planks (x4)

Flints (x2)

You can use any type of wood for the planks; the four don’t need to be the same. Oak, Jungle, Birch, or Crimson will work indistinctly.

As for the Flint, you can obtain it by mining gravel blocks. These are usually found near beaches, rivers, and pools of water around the Overworld and the Nether. Also, remember that to build the Fletching table, you’ll need a Crafting table first.

How to make a Fletching table in Minecraft

The process of crafting a Fletching table is not difficult or long.

Go to your crafting table and right-click on it to get it open. Place the two pieces of Flint – one next to the other – in the first cells at the top of the crafting area. Leave the third cell of the first row empty and jump to the lower one. Put two Wooden Planks on that row, as you did with the Flint. Leave the third cell of the second row empty and jump to the final one. Put the two remaining Wooden Planks on that row and leave the final cell empty.

If you did it correctly, it should look like the image below:

MOJANG

Then, you’ll Fletching table should be ready.

So, there you have it — That’s everything you need to build yourself a Fletching table in the game. For more Minecraft guides, check our list below:

