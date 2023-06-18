Best Silk decks in Marvel Snap: Movement deck, Control deck, more

Silk has arrived in Marvel Snap as part of the Spider-Versus seasonal update and we’ve got a rundown on some of the strongest deck types to use this powerful new card with.

As the Spider-Versus season continues in Marvel Snap, yet another brand new card has been introduced into the Token Shop in June 2023. With the Spider-Verse theme still in effect, it’s Cindy Moon — otherwise known as Silk.

Silk was introduced in Pool 5 of Series 5, and currently costs 6,000 Collector’s Tokens from the shop. As such, players may want to hold off on purchasing this card unless they’re absolutely sure they can make some solid decks based around her.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, there are some fairly strong and accessible decks that players can build to work around Silk’s movement-based ability. Here are some of the best decks that Marvel Snap players can build around Silk.

Silk ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner / Marvel SnapZone

Silk is a 2 cost- 5 Power card with the ability that reads: After ANY card is played here, this moves to another location.

Like Ghost-Spider before her, Silk is also another Spider card that can produce excellent results in a movement-based deck. Additionally, her higher Power makes it easy to keep players on their toes and wondering where she will move next.

Article continues after ad

Classic Move deck with Silk

Second Dinner / Marvel SnapZone

As mentioned above, it’s a no-brainer to build a movement deck with Silk in mind. As such, players can build a fairly straightforward deck with some classic cards that revolve around movement-based abilities.

For this deck, we’ve opted for cards that offer plenty of opportunities to move your cards around the field all the while buffing them as they do so. Of course, low-cost movement cards like Iron Fist and Kraven make an appearance. However, Silk also has some strong synergy with her fellow Spiders, Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales.

Article continues after ad

Iron Fist

Ghost-Spider

Kraven

Dagger

Cloak

Silk

Doctor Strange

Vulture

Miles Morales

Kang

Aero

Heimdall

Control-based deck with Silk

Second Dinner / Marvel SnapZone

Silk can also work in control-centric decks, thanks to the added freedom her movement-based ability gives her. Thanks to her ability and the benefit she can give to other move-based cards, opponents will be cautious once she gets on the field.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There are still a few movement-based cards like Iron-Fist and Jeff to help capitalize on Silk, but there are plenty of other reliable cards like Mister Fantastic, Enchantress, and America Chavez to fall back on as well. Additionally, Professor X can help secure locations in the late game, while Storm can flood a location that Silk can still swing to its locked down.

Article continues after ad

Nebula

Iron Fist

Ghost-Spider

Jeff

Storm

Mister Fantastic

Enchantress

Shang-Chi

Miles Morales

Professor X

America Chavez

Doctor Doom

Cerebro 5 synergy deck with Silk

Second Dinner / Marvel SnapZone

Silk also has a surprising amount of synergy with the Cerebro card, thanks to her low cost and high power. This deck with rely on plenty of cards with 5 Power that, when played in tandem with Cerebro, will buff them up to 7 Power.

The biggest cards to aim for in this deck will be Cerebro, Silk, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Nimrod, and Doctor Doom. Additionally, Miles Morales, Rock Slide, and Lizard will be great cards in the right circumstances.

Article continues after ad

Titania

Lizard

Silk

Cerebro

Mystique

Deathlok

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Polaris

Miles Morales

Rock Slide

Nimrod

Doctor Doom

So that’s a quick rundown of some early frontrunners when it comes to trying out Silk in Marvel Snap. Check out more of our Marvel Snap coverage here, as well as some guides to help you collect some cubes!

All upcoming Bundles in Marvel Snap | Every card in Marvel Snap: Complete list of all iconic characters & abilities | Marvel Snap Featured & Hot Locations | Best Hit-Monkey decks in Marvel Snap | All Marvel Snap Locations: Every unique effect explained | Best Captain Marvel decks in Marvel Snap | How to use emotes in Marvel Snap