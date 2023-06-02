Everything in Marvel Snap Spider-Verse update: Ghost-Spider, Conquest Mode, more

June’s Marvel Snap Season has been revealed, coinciding with the latest Spider-Man movie ‘Across the Spider-Verse,’ and we have the full breakdown.

As the calendar turns to June, Marvel Snap is poised to enter yet another season centered around the recently-released Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie.

This new season will offer variants to the existing Spider-Man cards like Peter himself, Venom, Electro, and more, but it will also introduce brand new cards and locations.

Article continues after ad

Let’s swing through the multiverse and see all the new content that will come in June 2023 to Marvel Snap.

Content

Marvel Snap The Spider-Verse Season of Marvel Snap is set to begin

Marvel Snap’s Spider-Verse season goes live on June 2. As always, the new update transitioned seamlessly from the previous Guardians of the Galaxy theme.

Marvel Snap Spider-Verse Season Pass price

As was the case in past seasons, Marvel Snap players can unlock rewards via the free rewards track of the new Season Pass.

Players can pay for one of the two paid tracks that will unlock even more content. The Premium Season Pass available for $9.99, and unlocks the premium reward track, while the Premium+ bundle for $14.99 skips the first 10 tiers right away.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Snap The new Marvel Snap season will feature characters from the new movie.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse theme in new Marvel Snap Season

As revealed in the June 2023 Season trailer that was released on June 2, the latest season of Marvel Snap will bring in characters from the newly-released Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, where Miles Morales encounters other Spider-People from across the multiverse.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The new cards, locations, and card variants will revolve around these multiversal variants that were introduced in the new movie.

New Spider-Verse cards in June 2023 Marvel Snap Season

There are three new cards being added to Marvel Snap in June 2023, according to the latest trailer.

Article continues after ad

First up is Silk, a 2-cost, 5-power card that moves to another location when another card is played at his location. As will be the case with all of the new cards, Silk fits in perfectly with Move decks and pairs perfectly with cards like Kraven.

Next, we have Spider-Man 2099, a 4-cost, 6-power card. When Spider-Man 2099 first moves to a location, it destroys an enemy card here. In addition to fitting into a Move deck, Miguel O’Hara is a great counter to high-cost cards and especially Magneto.

Article continues after ad

Finally, Spider-Ham is a 1-cost, 1-power card that turns the highest-cost card in your opponent’s hand into a Pig. The Pig keeps its power and cost, but loses all abilities, so this is a fantastic card to fit into almost any deck to counter most of your opponent’s finishing cards.

Check out more of our Marvel Snap coverage here, as well as some guides to help you collect some cubes!

All upcoming Bundles in Marvel Snap | Every card in Marvel Snap: Complete list of all iconic characters & abilities | Marvel Snap Featured & Hot Locations | Best Hit-Monkey decks in Marvel Snap | All Marvel Snap Locations: Every unique effect explained | Best Captain Marvel decks in Marvel Snap | How to use emotes in Marvel Snap