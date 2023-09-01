Everything in Marvel Snap Loki season update: Release date, new cards, more

Marvel Snap’s September 2023 season, Loki: For All Time is on the horizon, so let’s see everything that will be coming to the game in this new season.

Loki Season 2 is set to air in October, and Marvel Snap will be commemorating the return of the God of Mischief with the new season.

Loki for All Time will hopefully shake up the current meta with its offerings of four new cards, two new locations, new variants, and so much more.

So let’s take a look at everything that the October season of Marvel Snap will bring.

The new Marvel Snap season will begin on September 5, 2023 and will run through October 3, 2023. During this season, players will be able to participate in the monthly Conquest challenge, purchase bundles from the Loki-themed cosmetics, and receive rewards from the monthly battle pass.

That battle pass will include both the Premium Season Pass, available for $9.99 and unlocks the premium reward track, along with the Premium+ bundle, which costs $14.99 and skips the first ten tiers. Players who do not purchase either season pass will still be able to claim some rewards from the free track.

Marvel Snap Loki for All Time new cards

The new season will feature four new cards, all inspired by the upcoming Loki Season 2 characters.

First, the God of Mischief himself, Loki, drops first. Loki is a 3-cost, 5-power card who On Reveal replaces your hand with cards from your opponent’s starting deck, with their cost reduced by 1. This could make Loki lethal in Devil Dinosaur decks, or any deck that involves the Agents of Shield crew.

Second is Alioth, a 6-cost, 5-power on-reveal card who destroys all enemy cards played there that turn, including unrevealed cards. This will let you completely clear the deck and negate your opponent’s moves at one location, all but guaranteeing a win. It could also be powerful when paired with Arnim Zola or Kang the Conqueror.

Third up is everyone’s favorite TVA agent. Mobius M. Mobius is a 2-cost, 3-power card with an ongoing ability that prevents your card’s costs from being increased and preventing your opponent from reducing the cost of their own cards. This would make it a great counter to Ice Man, Mr. Negative, or those above-mentioned Devil Dino decks.

Finally, Ravonna Renslayer is a 3-cost, 3-power card with her own ongoing power, making your cards with 1 or less power cost one less. This means that cards like Iron Man, Iron Heart, or Taskmaster would all cost less.

Marvel Snap Loki for All Time new locations

Finally, there will be two new locations added to Marvel Snap in the upcoming season. First, the Time Theater will copy the last card you drew instead of drawing your next card, giving you a chance to double up!

The second location, Mount Vesuvius, prevents players from retreating after turn 5! That means, you can snap freely on turn 6 without fear that your opponent will retreat and cost you that perfect finisher.