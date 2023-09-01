Madden 24: How to get Helmet Stickers & upgrade Campus Heroes Robert Griffin III

EA Sports has given MUT players in Madden 24 a chance to get a free 87 OVR Robert Griffin III — but there’s some work involved. Here’s how to get Helmet Stickers and upgrade RG3.

With the college football season underway, the Madden 24 team has unleashed the Campus Heroes program in Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). This program is designed to honor past and present NFL stars that once stood tall in the college football landscape.

One of those new Campus Heroes items is a special Robert Griffin III that can be upgraded to an 87 OVR.

Article continues after ad

Here’s an overview on how to upgrade RG3 and how to get the items needed to do so.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts

How to upgrade Campus Heroes Robert Griffin III in Madden 24

The MUT 24 Campus Heroes Welcome Pack came with a 79 OVR Campus Heroes card of former Commanders QB Robert Griffin III. This card, however, can be upgraded all the way up to an 87 OVR.

To upgrade Griffin III, MUT players will need Training and Helmet Stickers. Training can be obtained simply by quick selling players in Madden Ultimate Team. Five Training Points are required to unlock the first upgrade tier.

Article continues after ad

From there, four Helmet Stickers will be required to upgrade RG3 in full.

To upgrade Griffin, make sure to select a player and select ‘Player Options.’ Then, click the ‘Upgrade’ option.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts

How to get Helmet Stickers in Madden 24

Helmet Stickers are the items required to upgrade Campus Heroes RG3 in Madden 24. There are a couple of ways to get these in-game items.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

One way is through Challenges. The Madden team has added a number of single-player challenges that when completed will yield Milestone stars.

Article continues after ad

MUT players will need to get 75 Milestone stars in Challenges in order to unlock a Helmet Sticker.

To get all the stars & rewards in Challenges, make sure to play on the Hard difficulty.

Additionally, Helmet Stickers are available through the Campus Heroes Field Pass. Helmet Stickers can be found at Levels 4, 6, and 8.

Madden 24 players can get School Spirit — needed to make progress in the Campus Heroes Field Pass — through the completion of Objectives. Here’s a look at the Objectives:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Earn 160 Stars in Campus Heroes challenges (2,000 School Spirit in total) Earn 60+ Stars (500 School Spirit) Earn 160 Stars (1,500 School Spirit)

(2,000 School Spirit in total) Get 40+ Touchdowns with Robert Griffin III in your lineup (2,000 School Spirit in total) Get 20+ Touchdowns with RG3 in lineup (500 School Spirit) Get 40+ Touchdowns with RG3 in lineup (1,500 School Spirit)

(2,000 School Spirit in total) Complete one Campus Hero set (500 School Spirit)

(500 School Spirit) Complete one Campus Hero Champion set (1,500 School Spirit)

(1,500 School Spirit) Win 10+ House Rules games with RG3 in your lineup (2,000 School Spirit in total) Win 1+ House Rules games with RG3 in lineup (500 School Spirit) Win 10+ House Rules games with RG3 in lineup (1,500 School Spirit)

(2,000 School Spirit in total) Win 15+ Solo Battles or H2H games with RG3 in your lineup (2,000 School Spirit in total) Win 5+ Solo Battles or H2H games with RG3 in lineup (500 School Spirit) Win 15+ Solo Battles or H2H games with RG3 in lineup (1,500 School Spirit)

(2,000 School Spirit in total)

The Campus Heroes Field Pass will expire on October 4.

How to celebrate in Madden 24 | Fastest players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack | All NFL Combine Interview Answers in Superstar Mode | All Relocation Team options in Franchise Mode | How to get Twitch drops in Madden 24 | How to do the Griddy in Madden 24