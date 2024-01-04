Madden 24: How to get 93 OVR Campus Heroes II Johnny Manziel

Here’s how Madden 24 players can unlock a free yet powerful card in Madden Ultimate Team, a 93 OVR Campus Heroes II Johnny Manziel.

Throughout Madden 24, EA Sports has added several free MUT cards that can be obtained just by completing in- and out-of-game tasks.

The latest in that collection is a 93 OVR Campus Heroes II Johnny Manziel. Madden 24 players can unlock a special version of “Johnny Football,” who dominated at Texas A&M in his college days.

Here’s a look at how Madden 24 players can unlock 93 OVR Manziel.

EA Sports

How to get 93 OVR Johnny Manziel in Madden 24

Upon logging into Madden 24 MUT, players will receive a Campus Heroes II Welcome Pack that includes a free 86 OVR Johnny Manziel. That Manziel, however, can be upgraded to a 93 OVR.

To do that, one will need four Helmet Stickers, as well as Training to fully power up Manziel.

How to get Helmet Stickers in Madden 24

Helmet Stickers are the items required to upgrade Campus Heroes II Johnny Manziel. Much like with the RG3 that launched earlier in the year, there are several ways to get these items.

One way is through Challenges. The Madden team has added numerous single-player challenges that when completed will yield Milestone stars.

MUT players will need to get 55 Milestone stars from Campus Heroes II Challenges to unlock one Helmet Sticker. To get all the stars and rewards in Challenges, make sure to play on the Hard difficulty.

Additionally, a Helmet Sticker is available through the Campus Heroes II Field Pass. It can be unlocked at Level 6.

To make progress in the Campus Heroes II Field Pass, players must get Challenge Stars, win House Rules College Overtime Games, as well as win Solo Battles games, and accrue offensive yards with at least two Campus Heroes II players in the lineup.

Additionally, those who complete one Campus Heroes II Hero or Champion set will receive a Helmet Sticker for the Johnny Manziel item in Madden 24. There’s also a Helmet Sticker Fantasy Pack set that requires three 88 OVR BND Campus Heroes II cards.

The Campus Heroes II Field Pass will expire on January 18.

