Bills QB Josh Allen on cover, crossplay, and return of Superstar mode headline Madden 24 reveal

New features and the return of a fan favorite headline Madden 24.

The start of the NFL season is beginning to inch closer and closer, and that means it’s time to look ahead towards the release of Madden 24.

Electronic Arts released the first trailer and details regarding the publisher’s signature football game on June 9.

The news drop included the title’s cover athlete and a slew of new features that are set to shake up the franchise in 2023.

Return of Superstar and crossplay showcased for Madden 24

In the first trailer for Madden 24, the focus was put squarely on two-time Pro Bowl Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who’s set to be on the cover of the game for the first time. However, that’s not the only notable news to come out of the reveal.

In a separate Gridiron Notes blog post, Electronic Arts released a number of new feature details regarding the release of Madden 24. One is the addition of crossplay, which previously made its way into other EA sports franchises like NHL and the soon-to-be EA Sports FC series. Madden Ultimate Team and online head-to-head, among other modes, will support crossplay for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC users.

The new title will also come with the return of Superstar mode. Superstar, a staple of the Madden games from the mid-2000s, will be revived as Superstar: The League. Here, football fans will be able to customize an avatar and create an incredible legacy that begins at the NFL Combine.

Franchise mode, per the development team, will be tweaked with modified trade logic, a streamlined relocation system with new cities, teams, and logos — a stark change from the lack of changes that relocation has seen over the past decade — and new commissioner tools for online and offline connected leagues.

Madden 24 will be released on August 18. Those who purchase or pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive three days of early access beginning on August 15.