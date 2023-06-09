How to get access to the Madden 24 closed beta

Madden 24 won’t release until August, but that doesn’t mean that football fans have to wait to jump onto the field.

Traditionally, EA Sports has released a closed beta of the latest Madden game every summer, in order to give fans the opportunity to test the new product.

That is the case with Madden 24, as EA dropped a beta version of the game in early June of 2023.

Here’s a look at how Madden players can snare a beta code for Madden 24.

Madden 24 closed beta details

The Madden 24 closed beta began on June 8, just one day after the release of the reveal trailer to the game.

In order to receive access to the closed beta, one must receive a special code that can either be redeemed in the Xbox marketplace, PlayStation Store, or the EA App on PC.

Individuals had the chance earlier this year online to sign up for a “limited” opportunity in Madden, which was the Madden 24 closed beta. Those who signed up are likely to receive one, but EA will be sending these codes out throughout the duration of the beta in waves. The beta is set to end on June 28.

Additionally, those who were affected by Franchise mode glitches in Madden 23 are expected to get a code. This was confirmed by several users this past April, who received e-mails in their inboxes from EA.

Individuals who fall into one of these two categories are highly encouraged to check their e-mail accounts, especially the one associated with an EA account. If not, EA’s MUT Twitter account (@EASPORTS_MUT) has done beta code giveaways since the start of the beta and will likely do so again.

Article continues after ad

The closed beta includes access to Madden Ultimate Team, Franchise, H2H Ranked, and Superstar, among others. Keep in mind that per the rules of the beta, no video footage or screenshots of the beta are allowed to be posted on social media.