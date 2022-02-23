Shroud left speechless after Lost Ark raid goes hilariously wrong

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek was left speechless after a Lost Ark raid went hilariously wrong when a party member failed to follow the simple direction of moving clockwise and got them wiped.

Shroud’s been having a blast on Lost Ark despite initially claiming it’s the most boring game he’s ever played. He’s been enjoying it so much he even expressed a desire to “run the game” and take over its economy.

However, he was left scratching his head after an incompetent party member botched a raid boss fight attempt in a hilarious way — by failing to understand the difference between clockwise and counter-clockwise.

Shroud was fighting the third boss in Tranquil Karkosa, the aptly named Karkosa Monarch Draikhan. Throughout the fight, the boss moves towards the center of the area and channels a massive attack.

While this is happening, eight orbs appear around the boss and move towards him in waves. If two reach him, everyone dies. So, players need to block them with their bodies. The best way to do this is to have everyone move one position clockwise after each hit.

Shroud and his crew seemed to have the strategy down pat. However, things took a turn for the worse when they realized one party member was running counter-clockwise instead. The mix-up ultimately got them wiped.

Shroud couldn’t help but laugh at first. “Bro! You’re going the wrong way! Clockwise!” he said in disbelief. Then, after collecting his thoughts, he roasted the culprit for the hilarious blunder.

“God, it’s the f**king Paladin again, man! Holy sh*t! It’s always the Paladin! He was just running counter-clockwise!”

Fortunately, the player didn’t make the same mistake again. They wiped it on the next attempt.