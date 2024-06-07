Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run goes horribly wrong because of a painting

There are just so many things that can go wrong in a Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run, and apparently, that includes interacting with a painting.

Completing an Honor Mode run in Baldur’s Gate 3 is no doubt one of the most challenging tasks, as there’s almost no room for mistakes. One wrong step or action and you can get an entire party wiped in an instant, losing hours of progress without being able to save scum.

Despite being extremely hard, the golden dice and achievement make it worth it. There have been plenty of stories of Honor Mode runs ending in the most unexpected ways, sometimes due to a potion of healing or even a game-breaking bug.

Article continues after ad

And as it turns out, another way for things to turn bad comes from interacting with a painting. As shared in a Reddit thread, one player admitted that they were curious to see a painting made by Oskar after completing his quest.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Lae’zel and Scratch.

“Examining the painting doesn’t work as, for some reason, you can just see the border. So I throw it on the ground, and from there I can actually see a nice portrait of myself! Cool! Let’s hang it at camp, shall we? Alrighty, I pick the painting up and go back to camp.”

However, this is when things started to take an unexpected turn. While in the camp, the player wanted to have another look at the painting, which forced them to throw it “in the middle of the room.” Alas, at that very moment and while the painting was still in mid-air, Scratch decided to pass by and got hit by it.

Article continues after ad

“Ok, no big deal, right? Wrong! An angry Scratch turns immediately towards me while a worrying message ‘-5 attitude towards the Dark Urge’ appears,” the player explained. Before they knew it, the sound effect at the start of a battle could be heard as they realized “the entire f****ing camp” was hostile and in combat.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time the adorable dog has caused an Honor Mode run to go horribly. Some players have previously made it known that you shouldn’t play fetch with Scratch while in camp to avoid an unwanted outcome.