Baldur’s Gate 3 player nearly fails Honour Mode run due to Tavs race

Knowing your character in Baldur’s Gate 3 is vital. If you don’t have a full understanding, combat can become troublesome. One player realized this first-hand when a lack of information about Tav’s race almost botched an Honour Mode run.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player made a post on Reddit with the caption, “Nearly lost my honor mode save to *checks notes* being Drow.” They realized during Act 1 that Drow is immune to sleep potions in the fight against Priestess Gut. As such, their plans got derailed and the Honour Mode run almost failed.

As a response, one user mentioned, “Doesn’t happen just because you’re drow, though. Happens because of the racial trait that gives you immunity to being put to sleep. Elves and half-elves get the same interaction.” “I also lost an honor mode run for being a drow, I hadn’t played a Drow before”, another player chimed in.

A suggestion from one player stated, “Your choice was before this: Send someone without immunity to sleep to talk to Gut.” Finally, a fan who suffered from the same problem claimed, “lol that happened to me too, I was playing a wood elf druid and then had to fight her. Luckily I always close the door behind me so no one knew.”

In summary, few players suffered this same problem during their runs, while others knew about it beforehand. For context, Drow is not the problem here, instead, it’s the Elf race. Elves have Fey resistance, meaning they’re immune to being magically put to sleep.

In Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1, in the fight against Priestess Gut, you have to drink a sleeping potion. Any Tav who is an Elf will be immune, leading to combat. There are several ways around this issue. The best one is to send someone from the party who is not immune to sleep, to talk with Gut.

You can also go to her Chapel and cast Silence through Shadowheart. This prevents her from calling backup. However, you must kill her, or she breaks the spell and runs away.