Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal how to deal the most damage with a single attack

Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t all about damage, but that doesn’t mean you can’t deal a devastating blow with some of these player tactics.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t require extensively min-maxed characters to succeed, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as watching Gortash ping off his silly little monologue while you prepare to one shot him with an epic critical.

Managing that kind of damage takes a lot of preparation and research to perfect though, and can only work on certain builds. So, when the Baldur’s Gate 3 community came together to show off how you can achieve that kind of power, players began gearing up for their 100th run to show poor Orin exactly why she’s the most incompetent villain out there.

Larian Studios The Owlbear technique is the most famous damage dealer, but it’s not the best.

Sharing their techniques on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, one player asked the community: “Any ideas for how to do more damage, or has anyone else gotten a higher hit?”

This came after they shared their “critical hit of uber-Karlach (a stupid build where I buff Karlach out the ass and then she just steamrolls everything) for a single instance of 230 damage.”

What followed was a series of epic and extremely clever ways to completely destroy bigger enemies and bosses.

“Enlarged Owlbear that uses Crushing Flight on the Forge Guard from up top does 1166 damage, if I recall correctly” shared one player. The Owlbear Crushing Flight is a classic way to deal fantastic damage. The higher you are, the more fall damage you lay onto the enemy.

Others prioritized the spell Witch Bolt, explaining that it does “6d12 lightning damage with a level 6 spell slot. Doubled with a crit. Doubled by giving them wet. (vulnerable to lightning damage) Tempest Cleric channel divinity to guarantee max damage. 288 damage, plus any minor buffs from gear and such. You don’t even roll, you just deal that much 100% of the time.” It’s hard to not love a guaranteed kill.

While many were quick to bring up the Owlbear tactic, Witch Bolt, and even Chain Lightning with the combination of Wet and Destructive Wrath, one retained its position as the easiest, most satisfying, and financially expensive way to take down almost anyone.

One player “reverse pickpocketed a sh*tton of gold on [Ketheric] and hit him with the Twist of Fortune weapon. So in theory, i’d assume the single highest instance of damage would be with that same weapon combined with as much gold as you can find shoved into an enemy’s pockets.”

Players were quick to share their own attempts with Twist of Fortune, with some using it on Raphael and others adding it to any boss they could get to.

Twist of Fortune allows you to deal four Piercing damage per 300 gold the target possesses. So if you’re a hoarder and are sneaky enough, you could sell all your items, reverse pickpocket the enemy, and hit them with the Blood Money weapon to absolutely destroy them.

Sure, the Owlbear technique is definitely fun and far from as expensive, but at least all your vase collecting won’t be in vain.