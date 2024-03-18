Baldur’s Gate 3 player wracked with guilt over “dirty” Honor Mode clear

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player feels like they’ve taken the easy way out to finish their Honor Mode run. To be fair, some luck and effort were still required.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Honor Mode ups the challenge of the game to eleven with tougher encounters and permadeath to boot. It can be a grueling endeavor and it’s led to some satisfying victories and heartbreaking defeats.

We’ve seen instances where players have tripped over the finish line 80 hours in, moments where Scratch ends runs with a game of fetch, and a player shooting themselves in the foot by opting to become a sex slave.

Article continues after ad

Succeeding in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Honor Mode is usually a cause for celebration but Reddit user u/itsthelee is feeling a little guilty over their clear. They did opt for a quick out to get the Foehammer achievement but there was still some teeth clenching involved.

Article continues after ad

u/itsthelee took what some consider to be the easy way out of an Honor Mode run which is of course blowing up Gale. Things seemed to be going well but some unknown failure in their setup caused Gale to be a little less tractable than they would have liked.

“In the end, I have a DC 25 Persuade check on a mainchar with 8 charisma. Even with Guidance, I can only succeed on a crit success. I only have one inspiration,” explained u/itsthelee. Through some minor prep and some major luck, they managed to hit the critical success and win their golden dice.

Article continues after ad

“After seeing so many posts of people trying and failing to get honor mode, this felt real dirty,” they admitted. Bailing on the final fight wasn’t sitting right with them but fortunately, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are an understanding lot.

“I don’t think you should feel guilty. So many have lost their Honor runs because of sheer, dumb luck that I think it’s equally fair to win by luck,” one player offered. “If it’s valid enough to lose to bad luck, the opposite should also be true.”

Article continues after ad

Larian Look at this guy, we’d blow him up for fun.

We’re in the camp that a win is a win and that Foehammer achievement and those shiny golden dice won’t shine any less bright.

Article continues after ad

There might be some debate as to whether trading Gale’s life for an accessory is truly as honorable as the game mode suggests though.