Baldur’s Gate 3 player manages to kill late-game boss in less than a minute

After multiple runs, tons of new characters, and some highly polished builds, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are now speedrunning bosses, with one fan managing to kill a late-game boss in under one minute.

Few things are more satisfying than taking down a powerful villain without so much as lifting your weapon. Sure, intense battles are fantastic, but sometimes an enemy is so annoying that you just want to end their existence as quickly and easily as possible.

This is often the case with Gortash, who’s mostly all bark and no bite and retains his position as one of the most annoying enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3. As such, most people can only dream of pushing him off a building, which is exactly what one player managed to do, killing him in less than a minute.

Sharing their battle on Reddit, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player revealed just how they managed to take down Gortash in under one minute.

The clip in question showcases Gale casting Greater Invisibility on the player’s Half-Orc Fighter, who then sneaks into Wyrm’s Rock Fortress alone, using their stealth to get close to Gortash. Once they do, the player picks up Gortash and drags him to the edge of the Fortress wall, using Longstrider and Freedom of Movement to make it easier.

In doing so, they’re essentially able to stay invisible, not attracting the attention of any other enemies, and manage to throw Gortash off his own tower, to die of fall damage before he even gets a turn.

Naturally, players loved the technique, commenting “I love that! OMG, I may just have to try that later!”

Others showcased the strategy’s loyalty to Dungeons & Dragons, adding that “on the surface, this looks like exploiting game rules mechanics to do something unrealistic and broken, but once you’ve played real tabletop DnD, you realize this is exactly the kind of beautiful mind cheese strategy the players will totally do.”

Whether players choose to fight him in traditional combat or come up with some incredibly clever tactics to take him down, few can deny how satisfying it looks to throw Gortash off a building.