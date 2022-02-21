Asmongold explains why Lost Ark’s end-game is better than FFXIV for one big reason

Asmongold believes Lost Ark’s end-game is better than FFXIV’s, and he explained why, claiming that the fights are more intense, insane, over-the-top — and thereby more rewarding.

Asmon has had a blast playing Lost Ark since the early-access period launched on February 7. It seems like his fans love watching him play it too, since he broke his record viewership numbers while streaming it.

On February 16, he gave his verdict on the game. Not only did he claim it’s a “breath of fresh air” in the MMO space and fun to play, but he also believes its acclaimed Diablo-like combat system is its biggest asset.

Now, he’s taken that praise a step further and admitted he thinks Lost Ark’s end-game fights are better than those in other MMOs like FFXIV and World of Warcraft.

“I actually think Lost Ark is better at this [one thing] than FFXIV is,” said Asmon. “Whenever you see some of the end-game fights… they are so intense, so insane, and so over-the-top, that you want to get there.”

He elaborated on that point further. “If you beat the fights, it’s like to a certain degree, I have overcome adversity, I have defeated the demons, and now I am in the pits of hell fighting diablo himself. It feels cool.”

Asmon praised FFXIV’s end-game fights too. However, he thinks Lost Ark does it better and believes it’s a big reason behind its success. “Lost Ark has over one million players still on, and do you know why? It’s because the end-game has levels.”

Out of all the Twitch stars playing the game, Asmon has streamed it the most. According to SullyGnome, he’s streamed it for a whopping 85 hours in the two weeks since it launched, and he’s shown no signs of slowing down.

Of course, he’s streamed FFXIV a lot more — 137 hours on his main channel and 178 hours on his second one. It might be a while until he streams it again though, since he’s locked into the Lost Ark grind.