“Hilarious” Baldur’s Gate 3 bug is ending Honor Mode runs

In Baldur’s Gate 3 players are losing hours of progress, including entire Honor Mode runs, thanks to a ridiculously infuriating bug that sends characters plunging into the void.

Honor Mode is for those who crave the ultimate challenge in Baldur’s Gate 3. Tougher bosses, stricter rules, a single save slot, and the ever-looming threat of permadeath make every decision crucial, as a total party kill means the end of the road.

Now, imagine players’ frustration when, after painstakingly battling through two acts, they lose everything because of a bug in an Act 2 dungeon – one that already has its fair share of issues at that.

In a Reddit thread, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared a video of the wizard Gale unexpectedly launching himself into the abyss in the Gauntlet of Shar.

This occurred while the party was waiting on a moving platform descending to the depths of the Gauntlet. However, Gale suddenly starts running and jumping around, eventually taking a dive to the floor below. It’s not the end of the world – just a minor 22 points of bludgeoning damage.

Many commenters found the clip hilarious, with one pointing out that the Gauntlet of Shar is “not the time for a potato-sack race, Gale.”

However, another commenter revealed the more serious consequences of this common bug, saying “Some people have lost their honor mode runs because of this platform.”

As others have explained, characters occasionally decide to take a surprise dive off platforms while they’re moving between floors. Usually, it’s not a total disaster – they crash-land, scream, and take a hearty smack of damage.

However, if they all fall through the floor, the character dies.

This bug is so common that Honor Mode players have devised a workaround: leaving one character behind to avoid a party wipeout and, inevitably, a game over screen.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 team is known for rolling out hotfixes and patches swiftly. While the community often buzzes over more superficial parts of updates – like Halsin and Astarion’s make-out sessions – the developers are diligent in squashing game-breaking bugs.

Plus, glitches aren’t always terrible. Sometimes, they let you romance a certain shapeshifter villain.