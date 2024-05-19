GamingBaldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run goes horribly wrong after “insane” camp accident

Michelle Cornelia
Baldur's Gate 3 GaleLarian Studios

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has learned the hard way during their Honor Mode run to be careful when using spells, especially while in camp.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 players, we’ve all had our own unlucky moments. Whether that’s failing a check or accidentally killing an NPC by pulling the wrong windmill lever, things can go wrong on occasion. 

Of course, when players aren’t happy with an outcome, they’re free to save scum and redo the scenario all over again. However, it’s a different story when you’re playing Honor Mode, the hardest difficulty in-game that relies on autosave.

There have been plenty of horror stories regarding failed Honor Mode runs in Baldur’s Gate 3, though this time, it’s not because the player gave into temptation or the healing potion mechanic. Rather, it’s because the player accidentally killed Scratch.

“So this happened in the mountain pass campsite. I have this habit from other saves of using Fire Bolt to light the campfire before a long rest. Just a fun thing I do,” they wrote in a Reddit thread.

baldur's gate 3 scratchLarian Studios
What you should really be doing with salami in Baldur’s Gate 3 is feeding it to Scratch.

“Well, this time Scratch passed between me casting and the campfire at just the right time, and was accidentally burned to a crisp.”

This ended up “pissing off everyone in the camp,” leading to all except the player’s party members attacking. To top it off, the player’s Honor Mode run was doing well before this accidental kill, as they had managed to recruit “everyone you can get in Act 1,” including the Oathbreaker Knight. 

What happened after Scratch’s demise was pure chaos. Gale died almost immediately, Lae-zel got killed by Karlach, and the Oathbreaker killed Tav and Karlach over the next two turns, followed by Shadowheart and Astarion getting killed too — all because the player wanted to use a cantrip to light their campfire.

One user in the comments suggested that the player could’ve stayed hidden until the hostile characters “deaggro,” but others claimed that what ensued was deserved; “Yeah, that’s what you get for attacking Scratch.”

Meanwhile, another wrote, “This is the kind of moment when your game suddenly crashes without enough time to save the progress…” referring to how you can bypass save scumming when playing Honor Mode.

This isn’t the first time the adorable dog has ended a player’s campaign in Baldur’s Gate 3. Previously, it has been made known that playing fetch with Scratch can also lead to bad consequences. Maybe it is best to stick to just petting him.

