Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch ends Honor Mode run in an instant

Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode runs are unsafe at the best of times but when you factor in a common platform glitch, it’s a recipe for disaster.

It’s a story as old as time itself. Well, as old as Baldur’s Gate 3’s Honor Mode anyway. After all, the hardcore variation of Baldur’s Gate 3 that ends the minute your party is wiped out can go wrong in a million different ways.

Sometimes it’s your own doing. Maybe you forget that Scratch is a good boy who likes to play fetch, or maybe you got a little too thirsty and offered up your soul to a succubus.

The worst instances of Honor Mode failure, however, are the ones where it’s not your fault at all. Reddit user Chef_Koi_Lardy knows that better than most after a Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch wiped their whole party in a matter of seconds.

Exploring the bowels of the Grymforge, Chef_Koi_Lardy fell victim to a well-known bug in Baldur’s Gate 3. Setting their team up on one of the moving platform mechanisms in the dungeon, they fired an arrow to hit a switch and transport their party over a chasm.

Unfortunately, a physics issue didn’t pair their characters with the platform which meant that as it moved, the party stayed situated. The platform moved out from underneath them and they all dropped to their immediate death — swiftly ending the run.

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 players were quick to commiserate with Chef_Koi_Lardy, offering methods of save scumming Honor Mode to avoid this in the future.

“When it’s a bug like this, I feel like there’s no shame in some chicanery of your own,” one user offered in consolation.

While still a little fuming, Chef_Koi_Lardy doesn’t seem to be letting this incident dissuade them from their quest for those golden dice. They promised, “I’m definitely gonna try again after I have some time to breathe.”