Shroud slams Lost Ark as the most “boring” game he’s ever played

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek described Lost Ark as the most “boring” game he’s ever played, and he explained why, claiming it has a lot to do with the developer’s decisions regarding the leveling process.

Lost Ark has been a smash hit since releasing on February 11. Players who pre-purchased the founder’s pack have been at it since February 8, too. Asmongold even broke his viewership record while streaming it among the launch hype.

However, it hasn’t been everyone’s cup of tea. xQc recently told fans he refuses to stream Lost Ark because it’s a “very grindy” game. Summit1g also admitted he isn’t a fan of the leveling experience, claiming it’s “bonkers.”

Shroud, a self-professed lover of MMOs, has now joined the fray too. Before it even released, he said he didn’t like the game’s over-the-top combat style. Now, he’s gone a step further and said it’s the most “boring” game he’s ever played.

“Yeah, I might play Lost Ark today. I just don’t know how much I’m going to enjoy it,” he said. “Because in beta, it was the most boring game I’d ever played, but that’s only because I was leveling.”

For that reason, he thinks he’ll lose interest fast. “Chances are what’s going to happen is that I’m going to play it, I’m going to be bored as f**k as I level, and I’ll probably quit again before I hit max level.”

Shroud also took a swipe at the developers for not making the leveling experience more innovative in the full release. “It is so boring to level in that game. I don’t know what the f**k they were thinking with any of their decisions in the leveling process.”

Despite his comments, though, he decided to give it another crack. However, there’s no guarantee that he’ll keep coming back — not when he’s still enjoying New World. Although he hinted that might not last, too.

Either way, Lost Ark’s player count and viewership numbers have been nothing short of impressive so far. Only time will tell whether it lasts, but hundreds of thousands of players are already knee-deep in the grind.