Asmongold gives his verdict on Lost Ark as launch hype dies down

Twitch star Asmongold shared his first impressions on Lost Ark one week removed from the game’s launch and praised the MMO for it’s combat mechanics.

Lost Ark enjoyed an incredible launch week, quickly becoming the second most-popular Steam game by peak players, with over 1.3 million concurrent players, beating CS:GO’s peak record.

MMO-streamer Asmongold has been broadcasting the game nearly non-stop since its launch on February 8. The launch of the game even helped him break his record viewership numbers by a significant margin.

Now, the Twitch star has shared his thoughts on the game as well as highlighted his favorite and least-favorite elements of it.

Asmongold calls Lost Ark “breath of fresh air”

Asmon dropped a video on February 15 where he laid out his first impressions of the MMO from Smilegate RPG.

He kicked off the video by acknowledging the elephant in the room, “Lost Ark is pay to win. Is it still fun? Yeah, it’s still fun. But guess what, you know what else is pay-to-win in that circumstance? World of Warcraft.” Asmongold urged his viewers to not spend outside of their means to get ahead in the game.

The Twitch streamer goes on to describe Lost Ark as a “breath of fresh air” in the MMO space due to the game’s nonchalant nature and outlandish characters.

He also praised Lost Ark’s combat and labeled it, “the main factor that attracts a lot of people, and keeps them playing.” Asmon said the games feels like “if Diablo was an MMO.”

Although he praised the games with many positive attributes, he was at a loss for words when describing the story as he wasn’t a huge fan.

He also shared trepidation with the pay-to-win features that exist in the game, and said he will circle around to those once he puts out a full review of the MMO “in a few months.”