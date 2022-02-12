Lost Ark beats CSGO as second most-popular Steam game with over 1.3M concurrent players

Smilegate’s Lost Ark MMOARPG has reached over 1,300,000 players on Steam just one day after release, overtaking CSGO as the platform’s second most-popular game of all time in terms of concurrents.

Lost Ark’s high-anticipated early-access period began on February 7, and it has since become the second most-watched video game launch of all time on Twitch with an impressive 23.11 million hours of watch-time.

With streamers like Asmongold breaking records and reaching new heights of 430,000 concurrent viewers thanks to the immense popularity of the newly released game, it’s safe to say a lot of eyes are currently on the new MMO.

Besides viewership, Lost Ark has reached over 1,300,000 concurrent players on Steam at the time of writing, beating CSGO and Dota 2, and becoming the platform’s second most popular title ever.

Following the end of the early-access period, marking the official launch of the game on February 11, Lost Ark has climbed to the top of Steam.

In only a day, the new MMO has reached over 1.3M players on February 12, 2022, according to SteamCharts, making it the most played game on the platform currently, with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in second place with a peak of 991k players. As for the all-time peak, it’s in second place, beating out CSGO’s 1,308,963’s all-time peak with 1,325,305.

With the game being a new release, the player base is, of course, at a high – meaning it could fall off sooner or later as launch hype begins to die down.

However, we can only imagine what could be in store for Lost Ark viewership and player base in the coming days after such a successful launch.