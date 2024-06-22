Asmongold quits Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for being “too hard to be fun”

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has already established a reputation for exceptional difficulty, even by FromSoftware standards, and streamer Asmongold has already thrown in the towel.

When asked during his stream on June 22 if he was done with the game, the Twitch and YouTube content creator stated, “I might give it another day but I don’t know. I think I’m pretty much done.”

Elaborating on his choice, Asmongold added “I think the DLC is too hard for it to be fun. When every single attack combo stuns you and then you’re locked into an animation and then you’re insta-killed…I could beat it, but I just don’t really want to.”

Unsurprisingly, the comments have led to users on Reddit roasting the streamer for tapping out. “Remember last week when Elden Ring was his cozy game?”, came one response. “Let me guess, he used the same strat he always does and refused to change his tactics?”, read another.

One reaction pointed out the hypocrisy on display: “This is the same guy who made fun of gaming journalists being bad at games and complained about Elden Ring DLC being too hard. Oh, the irony.”

Others suggested that Asmongold has pivoted more into reaction-style content because “He knows his days of actually being good at games is well behind him.”

As is often the case with FromSoftware games, a good night’s sleep could make a world of difference.

Don’t be surprised if Asmongold ultimately decides to continue his journey in the Shadow Realm and defeat all the bosses that call it home.