Asmongold gives final verdict on Armored Core 6 after beating the game

Armored Core 6 is finally out in the wild and popular Twitch Streamer, Asmongold, has given his final verdict on the latest game.

Asmongold has been busy playing through Armored Core 6, delving into the game’s tough-as-nails boss fights and competitive multiplayer. Not only has the popular Twitch streamer now beaten the game, but he has plenty to say about the latest mech title that is currently topping the charts.

The game certainly isn’t for the faint of heart and its adrenaline-fueled boss fights can be extremely unforgiving, even for series veterans. So, if you were on the fence about Armored Core 6 or simply wish to know what Asmongold has to say about FromSoftware’s latest outing, then read on to see his thoughts.

Asmongold gives final verdict on Armored Core 6

“This sh*t was fun,” said Asmongold. “Blowing shit up with the god damn tank felt good as hell, the weapons felt really good, the gameplay was phenomenal – it was incredible.”

Like many players new to the Armored Core series, Asmongold had a few teething issues but eventually got used to the pace of the game. In fact, the streamer had quickly found a dual Gatling gun build that had him chewing through bosses in no time.

“I think this game is a solid nine. And you know what? If you’re a mech fan, I think it’s at least a 9.5. I do wish it would be a ten if you could go full General Grievous with four melee weapons, that’s the only thing holding it back.”

While the streamer was keen to praise the movement and wider gameplay as a whole, there were a few things that Asmongold didn’t like.

“I didn’t like how many things you needed to make a mental note of and avoid in a mental timer. I wish there were more things that occurred onscreen to avoid vs offscreen missiles that came off [the screen].”

Timestamp of 7:54:29

Part of the reason many people find bosses like Balteus so difficult is that missile attacks can often go offscreen and hone back onto the player, hitting them for massive amounts of damage if they fail to dodge in time. Asmongold believes that better readability would improve the game.

“It’s not hard to learn but it doesn’t feel good to overcome. A good example is the sword attack, it felt really good to avoid that. Because I as a player learned what its attack radius was, and I learned that I need to move this way vs moving away from something that’s offscreen.”

Either way, it’s clear that Asmongold had a great time with his playthrough of Armored Core 6. The streamer has even been spotted obliterating his opponents in multiplayer matches.

If you wish to level up your competitive game, then be sure to take a look at our best Armored Core builds.