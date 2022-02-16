xQc claims Lost Ark hype will soon die on Twitch: “It’s a pay-to-win MMO”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel claims the Lost Ark hype will die down once Twitch drops have been disabled and streamers no longer have an incentive to play while also roasting the “pay-to-win” game itself.

Lost Ark has generated lots of hype since it launched on February 7. However, a slew of streamers including Dr Disrespect, Shroud, and Summit1g aren’t sold on it for a number of different reasons. xQc’s name has been in the mix, too.

On February 13, he explained why, describing it as a “very grindy” game and one that he simply doesn’t want to sink time into.

He also claimed that the hype will drop off eventually. Now, he’s doubled down on that stance even more.

The topic came up after a donator threw a jab at xQc during his latest stream. The viewer told him he’s “fallen off” because he’s not playing Lost Ark. xQc responded by roasting the game itself, reiterating his point that the interest and hype won’t last.

“I cannot wait until all of your Lost Ark streamers that are so dedicated to the grind, [the ones] that are grinding it out and hustling through… all quit the game and quit streaming for the next six months,” he said.

He believes it’ll happen once Twitch drops have been disabled and streamers no longer have an incentive to play the game. If that does happen, he said he wouldn’t accept the donator’s subscription ever again.

Shortly after, another donator trolled xQc for not playing Lost Ark, claiming it’s too “complex and in-depth” for someone like him.

Naturally, this didn’t sit well with the juicer warlord. He clapped back in full force.

“Complex? Dude, it’s a top-down pay-to-win dogsh*t f**king Korean MMO,” he said. Then, he turned his attention to those who claim otherwise. “What is wrong with you? What is this dogs*t trash game apologist thing going on?”

Not everyone feels that way, though. Asmongold has taken a keen interest in Lost Ark. His streams have been continuously breaking records. Moreover, he’s enjoying it so much, he urged other streamers to stop rushing through content.

Still, xQc is convinced the hype will die down soon, and if it does, he’ll be the first person to say ‘I told you so’ to the pesky donators that trolled him on stream. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.