Asmongold reveals biggest Starfield complaint preventing him enjoying the game

Asmongold has revealed his biggest complaint surrounding Starfield that’s stopping him from enjoying the game.

Starfield has been met with an outpour of positivity from the wider gaming community, with many praising Bethesda’s latest RPG outing. From the highly detailed ship customization that enables players to create the Millennium Falcon to the satisfying lockpicking minigame, there’s certainly a lot of praise for the game.

However, Starfield certainly isn’t without its problems. In fact, popular Twitch streamer Asmongold famously gave the RPG a lukewarm verdict after hours of play. Despite this, Asmongold has continued to play in the hopes that things pick up, but the streamer has now revealed one problem that has stopped him from wanting to stream the game entirely.

Asmongold blasts “boring” Starfield planet exploration

During his recent stream, Asmongold reacted to a clip that complained about how Starfield doesn’t enable players to freely explore each planet. The video notes that invisible walls eventually stop the player’s exploration if they venture too far. However, the Twitch streamer believed that this was not the biggest problem with the game,

“The real problem is that the world you zone into has five points of interest and that’s it,” said Asmongold. “It’s the exact f*cking thing. I went through that cave three goddamn times, I felt like I was playing classic WoW again.

“So, the problem really is not that you can’t explore the entire planet, the problem is you’re a f*cking idiot if you want to, that’s the problem. It’s because there’s no reason to go around and explore in Starfield. It’s all the same shit.”

Timestamp of 1:28

While the game has been getting a lot praise for its narrative and overall attention to detail, it’s the so-called repetitiveness of its planets that has Asmongold growing weary.

“I went to like 15/20 planets and every single one was the exact f*cking same. It had the same monsters, it had the same f*cking areas, it had the same loot, the same combat, the same gameplay. It was f*cking boring.“

The streamer then went on to blast Starfield’s map, which has also received a lot of anger from the wider community. “What happened with the map, is that they actually had the AI for the different soldiers and pirates in the game design the map,” joked the streamer.

“Because that’s the only way it makes sense to me that it can be that f*cking stupid, I can’t even believe it.” A lot of the map complaints stem from the lack of overall information present, which can prove particularly frustrating when players don’t have a quest selected as there are no POI markers.

While Asmongold may not be Starfield’s biggest fan, he did reveal that he’ll try and play it offstream to see if his opinion changes. “I want to like the game, I really want to like the game but fuck, it’s hard.”