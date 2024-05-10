GamingLego

New LEGO BrickHeadz revealed for summer: Release date, prices & more

Marius Boonzaier
Three of the four new LEGO BrickHeadz sets coming in summerLEGO

We’ve rounded up every LEGO BrickHeadz set scheduled to be released in the summer. Here’s what you can expect, including when they will be launched and how much you can expect to pay for each. 

There’s a host of LEGO BrickHeadz sets retiring in 2024. However, you don’t have to feel gloomy. Soon, LEGO will introduce a range of new kits to its LEGO BrickHeadz collection. These include brick-built figures based on popular characters from The Lord of the Rings and much-loved characters from Disney films, such as Up and Inside Out. 

We’ve rounded up each upcoming LEGO BrickHeadz set, scheduled to be released in summer. Here’s what you can expect and how much each new kit will cost. 

When will these LEGO BrickHeadz sets be released? 

Each of these LEGO BrickHeadz kits will be launched on June 1, 2024.

1. LEGO BrickHeadz Legolas & Gimli — 40751

The LEGO BrickHeadz Legolas & Gimli on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40751
  • Piece count: 297
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $19.99
Check it out at LEGO

Two iconic The Lord of the Rings characters comprised in one set, this kit is a must-have for followers of the Fellowship of the Ring. The kit contains buildable figures of Legolas and Gimli, both of which are, however small in scale they may be, extremely detailed. 

In addition, each model features accessories. The three-and-a-half-inch tall, LEGO-reimagined Legolas is equipped with a bow-and-arrow element, while the three-inch-tall Gimli holds an axe. 

2. LEGO BrickHeadz Carl, Russell & Kevin — 40752

The brick-built figures of Carl, Russell & Kevin on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40752
  • Piece count: 308
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $19.99
Check it out at LEGO

Fans of Disney and Pixar’s popular animated film Up will adore this three-model set, which features buildable figures of Carl, Russell, and Kevin. Each model remains true to its inspired character with authentic detailing such as Carl’s glasses, Russel’s Wilderness Explorer uniform, and Kevin’s vibrant colors. 

The Carl, Russell, and Kevin figures measure three-and-a-half inches tall, three inches tall, and five inches tall, respectively. 

3. LEGO BrickHeadz Joy, Sadness & Anxiety — 40749

LEGO's buildable figures of Inside Out 2's Joy, Sadness, and Anxiety characters on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40749
  • Piece count: 300
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $19.99
Check it out at LEGO

Celebrating the upcoming release of Inside Out 2, LEGO is launching the LEGO Disney Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes and the kit seen here, which comprises brick-built figures of Joy, Sadness, and Anxiety. The colorful ensemble looks great, with the tallest model standing three inches in height. 

4. LEGO BrickHeadz Mirabel Madrigal — 40753

The LEGO-reimagined Mirabel Madrigal on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40753
  • Piece count: 179
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $9.99
Check it out at LEGO

Based on the hero from Disney’s Encanto, the buildable model of Mirabel Madrigal features an array of authentic design details. The latter includes her glasses, floral white blouse, and blue skirt. The completed model stands three-and-a-half inches tall. 

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

About The Author

Marius Boonzaier

Marius is a LEGO writer at Dexerto. With a BA (Hons) in Journalism, he has worked for several print and online publications, writing about myriad topics, which, now includes a love of his: LEGO. Contact: marius.boonzaier@dexerto.com.

keep reading
A child playing with the LEGO-reimagined Aston Martin AMR23
Lego
New LEGO Speed Champions 2024: Release date, prices & more
Marius Boonzaier
Three of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets on a galaxy background
Lego
New Lego Star Wars summer lineup revealed: Release dates, prices & more
Marius Boonzaier
The LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer on display
Lego
Best LEGO Star Wars sets of all time: Millennium Falcon, Imperial Star Destroyer & more
Marius Boonzaier
The upcoming LEGO Sonic sets on a LEGO background
Lego
LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets 2024: Release date, prices & more
Marius Boonzaier

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.