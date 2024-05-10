New LEGO BrickHeadz revealed for summer: Release date, prices & more

New LEGO BrickHeadz revealed for summer: Release date, prices & moreLEGO
We’ve rounded up every LEGO BrickHeadz set scheduled to be released in the summer. Here’s what you can expect, including when they will be launched and how much you can expect to pay for each.
There’s a host of LEGO BrickHeadz sets retiring in 2024. However, you don’t have to feel gloomy. Soon, LEGO will introduce a range of new kits to its LEGO BrickHeadz collection. These include brick-built figures based on popular characters from The Lord of the Rings and much-loved characters from Disney films, such as Up and Inside Out.
We’ve rounded up each upcoming LEGO BrickHeadz set, scheduled to be released in summer. Here’s what you can expect and how much each new kit will cost.
When will these LEGO BrickHeadz sets be released?
Each of these LEGO BrickHeadz kits will be launched on June 1, 2024.
1. LEGO BrickHeadz Legolas & Gimli — 40751
- Set ID: 40751
- Piece count: 297
- Age: 10+
- MSRP: $19.99
Two iconic The Lord of the Rings characters comprised in one set, this kit is a must-have for followers of the Fellowship of the Ring. The kit contains buildable figures of Legolas and Gimli, both of which are, however small in scale they may be, extremely detailed.
In addition, each model features accessories. The three-and-a-half-inch tall, LEGO-reimagined Legolas is equipped with a bow-and-arrow element, while the three-inch-tall Gimli holds an axe.
2. LEGO BrickHeadz Carl, Russell & Kevin — 40752
- Set ID: 40752
- Piece count: 308
- Age: 10+
- MSRP: $19.99
Fans of Disney and Pixar’s popular animated film Up will adore this three-model set, which features buildable figures of Carl, Russell, and Kevin. Each model remains true to its inspired character with authentic detailing such as Carl’s glasses, Russel’s Wilderness Explorer uniform, and Kevin’s vibrant colors.
The Carl, Russell, and Kevin figures measure three-and-a-half inches tall, three inches tall, and five inches tall, respectively.
3. LEGO BrickHeadz Joy, Sadness & Anxiety — 40749
- Set ID: 40749
- Piece count: 300
- Age: 10+
- MSRP: $19.99
Celebrating the upcoming release of Inside Out 2, LEGO is launching the LEGO Disney Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes and the kit seen here, which comprises brick-built figures of Joy, Sadness, and Anxiety. The colorful ensemble looks great, with the tallest model standing three inches in height.
4. LEGO BrickHeadz Mirabel Madrigal — 40753
- Set ID: 40753
- Piece count: 179
- Age: 10+
- MSRP: $9.99
Based on the hero from Disney’s Encanto, the buildable model of Mirabel Madrigal features an array of authentic design details. The latter includes her glasses, floral white blouse, and blue skirt. The completed model stands three-and-a-half inches tall.
