LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz sets 2024: Release date, price & more

Here are all the LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz sets coming in 2024, when they will be released, and how much you can expect to pay for each.

In May 2024, LEGO will release an array of new LEGO Star Wars sets, ranging from the spectacular LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor, which, along with several LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary sets, celebrates 25 years of LEGO Star Wars, to the upcoming models seen here — the latest LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz sets.

Each of these soon-to-be-released LEGO BrickHeadz kits, especially the set comprising a total of six brick-built Star Wars characters, is a must-have for Star Wars fans. Here’s what you can expect from each, including when they will be released and how much each model will cost.

Article continues after ad

When will LEGO release the new LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz sets?

Along with several box-fresh Star Wars-inspired sets, LEGO will launch these BrickHeadz models on May 1, 2024.

1. LEGO BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace — 40676

LEGO

Featuring a total of six brick-built Star Wars characters, this Star Wars-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz set is a must-have kit for Star Wars fans as young as 10 years old.

Article continues after ad

Recreated in LEGO format, the set ships with models of Anakin Skywalker, Jar Jar Binks, Darth Maul, Queen Amidala, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Captain Panaka. A range of accessories is also included.

The set comprises 732 pieces. As such, it is sure to provide you with an immersive building experience. In addition, as it features six buildable figures, you can share the building joy with family members or friends. Each figure stands two-and-a-half inches tall, one-and-a-half inches wide, and two inches deep.

Article continues after ad

How much will the LEGO BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace cost?

Exclusive to the LEGO Store, this LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz kit will set you back $54.99. When released, it’s sure to be one of the best LEGO BrickHeadz sets you can buy.

2. LEGO BrickHeadz Clone Commander Cody — 40675

LEGO

This upcoming LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz kit may not comprise that many pieces (there are 147, to be precise). However, once completed, it will look great in your Star Wars-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz collection. This kit was designed for LEGO builders aged 10 and up.

Article continues after ad

Measuring three inches tall, two inches wide, and two inches deep, the build, although small in scale, looks great. Each brick clicks together to create an accurately designed model of Commander Cody. In addition, the kit includes several accessories, such as Commander Cody’s blaster and a holoprojecter. As such, it will look great on display.

Article continues after ad

How much will the LEGO BrickHeadz Clone Commander Cody cost?

The LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz Clone Commander Cody set will be priced at $9.99. It will be exclusively available from LEGO.

Each of these kits is a must-have for Star Wars fans and LEGO BrickHeadz collectors alike. These sets will look great when displayed among your collection of brick-built characters, especially those from the galaxy far, far away. These models will also make for cool gifts, whether it is for yourself or a fellow LEGO enthusiast in your life.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.