LEGO’s Simba officially roars into stores: Here’s where you can buy it

The LEGO Simba has roared into stores. Here are the highlights of this new Disney set, how much it costs, and where you can buy it.

There are myriad marvelous sets in LEGO’s Disney collection, each taking inspiration from much-loved characters and films. In addition, there are Disney kits for nearly all ages. For example, there are the Snow White and the seven dwarfs set for adults, a brick-built Stitch for kids aged nine and up, and upcoming Peppa Pig kits for toddlers.

In addition, for The Lion King fans from as young as six years old, there is a 222-piece set that allows you to recreate Simba as a cub. Although this kit is sure to provide kids with an enjoyable building and playing experience, it’s not that intricate to truly provide the same for grownups.

However, now, LEGO has released a model specifically designed for Disney fans aged 18 and up. It comes in the shape of young Simba.

Where to buy the LEGO Disney Young Simba the Lion King set

You can grab this Disney set at the LEGO Store or Amazon. The kit is priced at $129.99.

Comprising 1445 bricks, young-at-heart adults will truly enjoy assembling this LEGO-reimagined Simba. It doesn’t quite offer the play opportunities provided by the cub version. It was made to be displayed. With its authentic and intricate design detailing, it has impressive display value.

In addition, the 11.5-inch-tall model’s head is posable. More posable elements, such as Simba’s mouth, front legs, and tail, would have been a welcome addition, though. Another neat feature would have been the inclusion of a sound brick to recreate young Simba’s roar.

However, this set remains a must-have for adult Disney fans who grew up with the iconic animated film. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, it will elicit a feeling of nostalgia when building it and every time you glance at it.

