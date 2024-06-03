New LEGO Harry Potter sets released: Great Hall, Mandrake & more

We’ve rounded up every new Harry Potter set released by LEGO. Here’s what you can expect from each, including how much they cost and where you can buy them.

There are several Harry Potter sets retiring in 2024. However, to stop the gap, LEGO has already released a variety of new kits inspired by the Wizarding World. However, if you thought that would be the only box-fresh Harry Potter sets LEGO will introduce in 2024, you’d be mistaken.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall — 76435

LEGO

Set ID: 76435

Release date: June 1, 2024

Piece count: 1732

Minifigures: 10 + 1 LEGO figure

Age: 10+

MSRP: $199.99

Pros Cons Neat selection of minifigures, Pricey considering its piece count Enthralling building experience Pros: Neat selection of minifigures, Enthralling building experience, Great addition to your other Hogwarts builds or on its own

The largest Great Hall ever created by LEGO, this 1732-piece kit is a must-have for Potterheads aged 10 and up and adults. It’s a great addition to your collection of Hogwarts builds. However, this set can be enjoyed on its own as well.

Featuring an array of minifigures and neat elements, the playing experience will be magical. There are minifigures of Harry, Hermione, Ron, Dumbledore, Professor Quirrell, Leanne, Daphne Greengrass, Terry Boot, Professor Vector, and the Fat Friar. A large figure of a mountain troll, replete with a club, is also present.

In addition, the authentically-detailed set includes not only the Great Hall, but also the dungeon, replete with three slide-out rooms, a bathroom, the Hufflepuff common room, and a corridor. The completed model measures 16 inches tall, 17.5 inches wide, and eight-and-a-half inches deep.

Where to buy the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall

Although not exclusive to the LEGO Store, LEGO is your best bet if you want to grab this set.

LEGO Harry Potter Triwizard Tournament: The Arrival — 76440

LEGO

Set ID: 76440

Release date: June 1, 2024

Piece count: 1229

Minifigures: 5

Age: 10+

MSRP: $139.99

Pros Cons Two builds in one set Ship could be larger to accurately depict its size to the carriage Ship is intricately detailed Magical playing experience

There are a few Harry Potter kits inspired by the Triwizard Tournament. This includes the brick-built Hungarian Horntail and Black Lake. However, none is as impressive as the set created to depict Durmstrang Institute and Beauxbatons Academy of Magic’s arrival at Hogwarts.

Comprising more than 1200 pieces, assembling this set is sure to be an enthralling experience for young and adult Potterheads. In addition, as it comprises of two models, you can share the building with a fellow fan of the Harry Potter franchise. The same goes for the playing experience.

Measuring 17.5 inches tall, six-and-a-half inches wide, and 15.5 inches bow to stern, Durmstrang Institute’s ship is the most impressive of the two builds. However, the scale of the ship doesn’t quite accurately depict its size to the carriage. Even so, it is still brimming with details.

The buildable ship features fabric sails and removable sections that give you a glimpse of the interior. There are living and sleeping quarters. The carriage has opening doors, seating for two minifigures, and a trunk for teacups. A neat addition, a figure of an Abraxan, which pulls the carriage, is included.

The set contains minifigures of five characters from The Goblet of Fire. There are Madame Maxime, Fleur Delacour, Viktor Krum, Igor Karkaroff, and Barty Crouch Sr. A range of accessories, such as Igor’s scepter and a Triwizard Cup, are also present.

Where to buy the LEGO Harry Potter Triwizard Tournament: The Arrival

You can acquire this kit at LEGO.

LEGO Harry Potter Ollivanders & Madam Malkin’s Robes — 76439

LEGO

Set ID: 76439

Release date: June 1, 2024

Piece count: 744

Minifigures: 6

Age: 8+

MSRP: $89.99

Pros Cons Two buildings in one set Pricey considering its piece count Great selection of accessories Neat design features

In addition to the array of sets depicting sections of Hogwarts, LEGO’s Harry Potter portfolio comprises several kits inspired by iconic buildings located in Diagon Alley. Among the latter are the spectacular LEGO Harry Potter Gringotts Wizarding Bank and LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley: Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes.

Now, with the introduction of a set comprising Ollivanders and Madam Malkin’s Robes, Potterheads can finally add these two shops to their brick-built Diagon Alley.

In addition, the set ships with a variety of accessories for both stores. Ollivanders features wand racks, 26 wands, and a removable box that contains Harry’s wand. Madam Malkin’s Robes features mannequins, cloaks, and hats.

The kit contains six minifigures. These are Harry Potter, Garrick Ollivander, Madam Malkin, Padma Patil, a Hogwarts student, and a witch.

Where to buy the LEGO Harry Potter Ollivanders & Madam Malkin’s Robes

You can purchase this kit at LEGO.

LEGO Harry Potter Buckbeak — 76427

LEGO

Set ID: 76427

Release date: June 1, 2024

Piece count: 723

Minifigures: 0

Age: 9+

MSRP: $59.99

Pros Cons Posable Lack of minifigures Incorporates neat elements Reasonably priced

The largest figure of Buckbeak ever released by LEGO, this model will look great when displayed in your collection of Harry Potter sets. In addition, the seven-inch-tall Hippogriff is poseable. The fold-out wings are adjustable, and you can tilt its head and adjust its legs to recreate the bowing pose.

In addition, the set includes a small buildable section of Hagrid’s yard. The latter features a bird figure and two pumpkins.

Where to buy the LEGO Harry Potter Buckbeak

You can purchase this kit at LEGO.

LEGO Harry Potter Mandrake — 76433

LEGO

Set ID: 76433

Release date: June 1, 2024

Piece count: 579

Minifigures: 0

Age: 10+

MSRP: $69.99

Pros Cons First LEGO Mandrake No sound brick Will look great next to your LEGO plants Moving functions

The first-ever LEGO Mandrake will appeal to Potterheads and collectors of LEGO plants. However, this model has a surprise — you can pull out the Mandrake from the pot, just like in the films.

A neat feature, you can move the model’s chest to animate its mouth and limbs. A sound brick, which is featured on the Talking Sorting Hat set, would have been a welcome addition, though. Then again, you might not want to recreate a Mandrake’s screams.

The completed model stands seven inches tall.

Where to buy the LEGO Harry Potter Mandrake

You can grab this Mandrake at LEGO.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: Potions Class — 76431

LEGO

Set ID: 76431

Release date: June 1, 2024

Piece count: 397

Minifigures: 4

Age: 8+

MSRP: $39.99

Pros Cons Authentic elements More of a standalone model than other compatible Hogwarts builds Variety of accessories Not too expensive

The Potions Class is one of the most iconic locations of Hogwarts. With this kit, Potterheads can now set, recreate, and relive the magical moments that happened here. Allowing you to do just that, the kit contains a variety of authentic accessories and several minifigures.

The former includes a blackboard with instructions on how to brew potions, potion bottles containing ingredients, a cauldron, and many more. Minifigures of Professor Snape, Hermione, Seamus Finnigan, and Pansy Parkinson are included.

The brick-built Potions Class stands three inches tall, five inches wide, and three-and-a-half inches deep before opened.

Where to buy the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: Potions Class

You can purchase this kit at LEGO.

LEGO Harry Potter Aragog in the Forbidden Forest — 76434

LEGO

Set ID: 76434

Release date: June 1, 2024

Piece count: 195

Minifigures: 2

Age: 7+

MSRP: $19.99

Pros Cons Best LEGO Aragog to date Could be more intricate and feature working functions Authentic design Posable

This model is hands down the best LEGO Aragog to date. Realistically detailed, the brick-built Aragog features posable legs, fangs, and pedipalps. The model stands two-and-a-half inches tall, seven inches wide, and six inches long.

In addition, the kit features a small buildable section of the Forbidden Forest. The latter comprises a spider web and a couple of baby spider figures. Minifigures of Harry and Ron are included.

Where to buy the LEGO Harry Potter Aragog in the Forbidden Forest

You can acquire this set at LEGO.

