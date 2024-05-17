Why LEGO’s Fell Beast is the perfect add-on to the upcoming Eye of Sauron set

For an extremely limited time, LEGO will offer a Fell Beast model with purchases of the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dur kit. Here’s why it will be the perfect addition to the forces of Mordor.

Scheduled to launch alongside the recently-revealed, brick-built Barad-Dur, the LEGO-reimagined Fell Beast, which is originally listed for $29.99, will be included for free with purchases of the former kit from June 1 (for LEGO Insiders) and June 4 (for non-LEGO Insiders) until June 7, 2024.

However, it’s worth noting that it will be best to sign up for the LEGO Insider’s program to get it first and not wait until the final day that this offer applies, as it will only be available while stocks last. However, the model will likely become unavailable sooner than the cut-off date.

Considering the Fell Beast-inspired model’s extremely short lifespan, exclusivity to the LEGO Store, and, most notably, availability as a promotional gift only (for now, at least), the number of models in circulation won’t be high.. As such, this set is (and is sure to become) incredibly rare.

However, this set will not only appeal to The Lord of the Rings fans, who will undoubtedly unbox it and assemble it, before displaying it next to the spectacular 5471-piece recreation of Sauron’s fortress in Mordor.

LEGO

A sound investment

The desirability of the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Fell Beast will also make it a great investment (if you keep each of its pieces safely tucked away in the box and keep it untouched). LEGO collectors — or, rather, investors — will want to get their hands on this set because it’s likely to be valuable in the future.

Like an array of discontinued LEGO sets, the LEGO Fell Beast’s price is sure to increase. Take, for example, another The Lord of the Rings LEGO kit — the retired LEGO The Lord of the Rings The Tower of Orthanc.

When released in 2013, this model would have set you back $199.99. However, since its retirement in 2015, this model’s pre-retirement price has sky-rocketed by a whopping 333%, with mint versions on Amazon now fetching nearly $900 on the second-hand market.

However, whereas this set’s lifespan stretched 27 months, the upcoming free-gift-with-purchase will be around for only one week, making it a significantly more limited offering and, as a result, might just lead to an even more considerable increase in percentage over what it’s valued for.

A prime example to which the brick-built Fell Beast can be compared comes in the shape of the LEGO Harry Potter The Monster Book of Monsters, which, for a very brief time in 2020, was offered as a free kit with purchases from the LEGO Store.

Valued at $19.99 when available, this kit’s price has increased by 345% on Amazon. As a result, you will now have to be prepared to pay $90 for a box-fresh version.

But, bar its future return on investment, what else makes the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Fell Beast gift a perfect addition to the soon-to-be-released Barad-Dur model?

LEGO

The perfect set for any LOTR fan

Well, the promotional model is a must-have piece of kit to complete your LEGO-made Mordor. However, most notably, it’s a product that’s been missing from LEGO’s catalog, and that makes this set exceptionally unique. That’s why it is such a great addition to the Eye of Sauron model.

In addition to the LEGO figure of the winged creature of Mordor, a minifigure of one of Sauron’s most-feared servants is also present. Wielding a sword, the Nazgûl Minifigure can be mounted on the poseable Fell Beast, which is displayed atop a buildable section of the ruined city of Osgiliath.

Warner Bros.

Specifically designed for The Lord of the Rings fans aged 18 and up, this model comprises 269 pieces. The LEGO Fell Beast stands five-and-a-half inches tall, has a wingspan of 15.5 inches, and measures 11 inches nose to tail. But, if you want to get one for yourself, you’re going to have to be quick about it.

