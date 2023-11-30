Rock into the holiday with these music-inspired LEGO Ideas sets

Bring some rock and roll to your LEGO sets this holiday, with these incredible music instrument-themed sets from LEGO Ideas.

The holidays need not be silent. So we’ve rounded up all the music-inspired LEGO sets for you to add some loudness to the festive season. Want to add some keys to your carols, shred Silent Night on guitar, or inject some jazz into Jingle Bells? We have you covered.

These LEGO Ideas sets are perfect for musicians, music lovers, and hobbyists. All of these provide an exciting building experience. They also serve as beautiful display pieces, and allow you to set the stage this holiday season.

LEGO IDEAS Fender Stratocaster — 21329

LEGO

The Fender Stratocaster is one of the most iconic electric guitars ever created. It’s been the go-to axe for myriad legendary musicians.

Who springs to mind first? Jimi Hendrix, of course. His portfolio comprises myriad well-known classics, such as Purple Haze and Hey Joe. He even covered Christmas tunes like Silent Night. So, if you want to electrify your Christmas carols this holiday, this set is a great choice.

The question, however – as Jimi Hendrix would ask – is this: are you experienced? Well, if you are aged 18 and up, you are.

Comprising 1074 pieces, the LEGO-reimagined Stratocaster (which was one of our picks for the best LEGO sets for adults) can be built with a red or black body.

Of course, if you want to add some flavor to your LEGO Stratocaster, you can always veer off the instruction manual and mix the two hues to make eye-catching patterns.

You can even flip it around, wrap the strap around your torso, and imagine playing it like Hendrix himself. The guitar measures 14 inches long, four inches wide, and one inch deep.

But surely you’ll need an amp to add some loudness to the silent night? Not to worry, the kit includes a detailed Fender-inspired amp, a footswitch, and rubber cables.

In addition, a foldable stand is included. So, when you’re done shredding, you can display your build (next to your LEGO Ideas Grand Piano, perhaps?).

LEGO IDEAS Grand Piano — 21323

LEGO

This is a must-have set for music lovers, no matter the genre of their choosing. If Beethoven is your thing, play on. Those classics are ever-lasting.

Want to get the crowd dancing to Tiny Dancer? Take a seat and start rocking those keys like Sir Elton John. Of course, as it’s the holidays, throw in some festive tunes. But whatever you do, you’ll soon be on your way to becoming the next piano man or woman.

This exceptionally detailed LEGO IDEAS model allows you to play along with a pre-recorded song on your smartphone. It is designed for ages 18 and up, though. So best to leave the little ones to bang on pots and pans as you hit the keys.

However, if you’re still a bit rusty, you’ll be glad to know that you have the option of enjoying the show. The LEGO-reimagined, Powered Up Grand Piano is not only beautiful to look at, it plays by itself. All you need to do is download the free Powered Up app and buy six AAA batteries for the electric motor.

Comprising of 3662 pieces, the set measures eight-and-a-half inches tall, 12 inches wide, and 13.5 inches deep.

LEGO IDEAS Jazz Quartet — 21334

LEGO

Want to add some Jazz to Jingle Bells? The LEGO IDEAS Jazz Quartet allows you to do just that. The ensemble comprises a pianist, bassist, drummer, and trumpet player, each with their instruments at hand.

What makes this kit great, is that you can share the building experience (with those aged 18 and up), as there are separate building instructions for each musician.

The set comprises 1606 pieces. It measures seven-and-a-half inches tall, 17 inches wide, and six inches deep.

