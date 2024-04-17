This Star Wars horror game is perfect for zombie fans: Here’s how to play

A fan-made Star Wars horror game that is being heavily praised is perfect for zombie fans. Here’s how to play Deathtroopers.

Star Wars games are rich in storytelling and are all set in Lucasfilm’s movie series universe. These games explore several timelines across the galaxy, whether it’s pre-Empire or post-Empire as well as the High Republic era.

Usually, Star Wars games are mostly action-oriented in nature, so to appeal to a wider player base. However, one ardent fan and game developer has created a Star Wars horror game on the Itch.io platform that’s perfect for zombie fans.

The game is called Star Wars Deathtroopers and is loosely based on a book of the same name. In the game, you infiltrate an abandoned Star Destroyer in space, only to find all the crew and Stormtroopers are dead and have turned into zombies.

Stefano Cagnani You are a lone Stormtrooper infiltrating a Zombie-infested Star Destroyer in the game.

While this isn’t an official Star Wars game and is purely made by a fan on Unreal Engine, the game does come with its own set of unique features.

Your goal is to use your E-11 blaster to escape the infestation in a race against time and eliminate zombies. Here’s how you can play Deathtroopers.

How to play Star Wars Deathtroopers zombie game

To play Star Wars Deathtroopers, you must have the Itch.io desktop app installed on your PC. You can easily download it from the official page on the Itch.io website.

Stefano Cagnani Main Menu of Star Wars Deathtroopers.

Once you have it, follow these steps:

Type Star Wars Deathtroopers in the search bar or head to the game’s page. Click on the Download button. If you wish, you can donate to the developer, or else skip it to open the download site. From there, download a RAR file which contains the setup file of the game. Unpack it and install the setup. Launch the game and enjoy your Nightmare Mode in the game.

During your gameplay you’ll face several bugs like Stormtroopers overlapping each other’s bodies and janky movement, however, the weapon mechanics of the E-11 Blaster are on point. The weapon also goes into a short cooldown if fired too aggressively.

Nevertheless, the game does not disappoint and is a perfect treat for both horror and Star Wars fans alike. Although, watch out for the final boss once you’re done killing zombies since there’s also a Chapter 2 out there.