Boba Fett acted as Darth Vader’s right hand man for much of Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

The bad boy of Star Wars has always been elusive – but how tall is Darth Vader? Here’s everything you need to know.

Even for non-Star Wars fans, the sounds of heavy breathing through an all-encompassing black mask are synonymous with the franchise and its most famous antagonist – Darth Vader.

First introduced in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope, the villain is known for being incredibly heartless and stoic, yet wise in his decisions.

While he keeps those he comes into contact with at arm’s length, how tall is Darth Vader? Here’s what you need to know.

How tall is Darth Vader?

Darth Vader is 6 feet 8 inches – or 2.03 m – tall.

Considering that the average human height for a male is around 5 feet 9 inches, Darth Vader is exceptionally taller than most of his foes.

However, according to fan speculation, this isn’t entirely accurate. Without his helmet and boots, Darth Vader is more likely to be 6 feet 6 inches, with some even arguing that he is smaller at 6 feet 5 inches.

“I’ve always thought Vader’s height in the OT looked more like 6’5 with his helmet more or less, rather than the 6’8 height that is listed as canon. To me, Rebels has portrayed his height more accurately (although he may be a bit taller due to his helmet because Kanan is listed as 6’3),” one fan posted on Reddit.

“Being excited about Vader’s appearance in RO, I asked Pablo on Twitter about a month ago if his height will resemble more of his 6’8 -6’10 height as it is in Rebels, rather than the 6’5 height in the OT.”

Another argued: “He is 6’8″ in the Original Trilogy, taking into account the boots and the helmet. Without them, Darth Vader was 6’6″. He was not 6’5″ with a helmet and boots. Source: David Prowse, the man in the suit (most of the time anyway) is 6’6″.”

For context, Luke Skywalker is around 5 feet 6 inches, with the likes of Jar Jar Binks being 6 feet 5 inches.

