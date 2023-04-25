Is there Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller support?

Wondering whether The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has Pro Controller support? Find the answer to that question with our handy guide.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom aims to wow fans with its rich open world, new mechanics, and customizable weapon system. As one of the biggest RPG releases of 2023, many players will want to explore the land of Hyrule in the most comfortable way possible.

One of the best ways players can enhance their Switch gaming experience is by using the Pro Controller, which is a popular option thanks to its ergonomic design, button layout, and extended battery life.

So, whether you’re aiming to drop those Joy-Cons or simply want to know if you can use the Pro Controller in Tears of the Kingdom, our guide has everything you need to know.

Does The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have Pro Controller support?

Nintendo Tears of the Kingdom’s world is absolutely brimming with mysterious and puzzles.

Yes, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features Pro Controller Support. This means players can either use an existing Pro Controller or purchase the new Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller.

This is obviously great news for Nintendo Switch players who prefer the button layout and feel of the Pro Controller over the Joy-Cons. The extended battery life also means you can spend even more time exploring the Sky Islands and the vast world of Hyrule.

Is there a Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller control scheme?

Nintendo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has its own Pro Controller.

No, Nintendo has yet to release the control scheme for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, it’s likely the game will feature a layout similar to Breath of the Wild. The complete control scheme for Breath of the Wild can be found below:

Left Stick: Move Link, navigate menus

Move Link, navigate menus Right Stick: Control the camera, aim with bow or other ranged weapons

Control the camera, aim with bow or other ranged weapons A: Interact, confirm, talk, climb

Interact, confirm, talk, climb B: Cancel, run, stop actions (such as cooking)

Cancel, run, stop actions (such as cooking) X: Jump, climb faster

Jump, climb faster Y: Attack, use weapon

Attack, use weapon L: Reset camera, aim with shield (when using a shield)

Reset camera, aim with shield (when using a shield) R: Throw weapon, drop item

Throw weapon, drop item ZL: Lock-on (Z-Targeting), raise shield, parry with shield (when using a shield)

Lock-on (Z-Targeting), raise shield, parry with shield (when using a shield) ZR: Draw bow (hold and release to shoot)

Draw bow (hold and release to shoot) +: Open system menu (save, load, options, etc.)

Open system menu (save, load, options, etc.) -: Open the Sheikah Slate

Open the Sheikah Slate Left D-Pad: Select shield, change arrow

Select shield, change arrow Up D-Pad: Switch Rune

Switch Rune Right D-Pad: Select weapon / select bow

Select weapon / select bow Down D-Pad: Whistle (call horse)

In addition to the standard button controls, both the Pro Controller and Joy-Cons also support motion controls for aiming with the bow or other ranged weapons. This is done by tilting the Joy-Con or Pro Controller. These motion controls can either be enabled or disabled in the game’s options menu.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features Pro Controller support. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Zelda page for all the latest news and updates.

