What we know about TFT Set 7: New champions, traits, Dragon mechanic

Riot is already starting to look ahead to TFT Set 7. With Gizmos and Gadgets set to come to a close in a matter of months, a host of new champions, traits, and a unique mechanic will be added. Here’s what we know about TFT Set 7 and its Dragons.

Riot is getting a bit ahead of themselves ⁠— with TFT Set 6.5 still waiting for release, the developers are already feeding players their first bit of info about Set 7.

“Our seventh set takes place in the dragon realms where clans compete for power across various islands, each worshipping their own powerful ancient dragons locked behind the mysteries of dormant shrines,” developer Craftbrew said in a dev video.

Advertisement

The hype is already building for TFT Set 7, including the roster of champions and traits, and the Dragon mechanic teased in that short introduction. Here’s what we know so far, including when it’ll be coming out.

TFT Set 7 confirmed champions & traits

Well, it can’t be a Teamfight Tactics set without some champions and traits to play around.

However, only one unit has been shown off for TFT Set 7 so far, and that’s Illaoi. The Kraken Priestess is shown off as a three-star unit with a buffed-up version of her League of Legends ultimate, Leap of Faith, that slams down on the entire board.

Advertisement

Read More: TFT Gifts of the Golden Lantern event guide

It’s still early days of development though, and while the set is being polished day-by-day, Riot are keeping their cards close to their chest until the big reveal comes around. We’ll keep you up to date with the TFT Set 7 champions and traits as they’re confirmed.

The related segment begins at 6:30.

TFT Set 7 mechanic explained: Dragons

Riot are very keen on keeping a similar mechanic for TFT Set 7 after the success of Gizmos and Gadgets’ Hextech Augments. The developers have spoken about a new Dragons system, tying into the set theme, as the next evolution.

“[We’re] building upon the community’s favorite, Hextech Augments, to bring a similar level of replayability and strategy in a world of dragons that are just as varied as the mechanic’s combinations,” Craftbrew said.

Advertisement

Read More: The best TFT Set 6 comps

However, Riot hasn’t explained exactly how you train your dragon and build them out. There is a hexcore on the board in the TFT Set 7 teaser, so that might point towards the developer’s intentions, but we won’t know until the full set reveal.

TFT Set 7 release date

Riot has given a very broad release window for TFT Set 7 ⁠— “Summer 2022”. With the Neon Nights Mid-Set update dropping in February, it’s safe to assume that the upcoming Dragons set release will come sometime in May or June 2022 at the latest.

We’ll keep you updated with all the TFT Set 7 news as it happens right here.