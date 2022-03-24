How to watch TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Championship: Stream, schedule, results, players

The Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Gizmos & Gadgets Championship is returning for Set 6 with an expanded format. 32 players will now be taking part in the three-day event, with a bigger prize pool than ever before ⁠— $300,000. Here’s how you can watch, with the full schedule and player list.

The TFT World Championship is returning for Set 6 and Gizmos & Gadgets. After Korea and China dominated the first two renditions, Western stars will be fighting hard to prove their worth on the world stage.

The TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Championship is a big hallmark event for the scene, with more players than ever before (32) being invited, and an expanded prize pool of $300,000 USD.

If you want to keep up with the action and catch the games as they go live, be sure to check out our hub with the stream, schedule, and more below.

TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Championship: Stream

Like all big tournaments, the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Championship will be streamed live on the Teamfight Tactics Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Championship: Schedule & format

The TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Championship is an expansion on the previous Fates and Reckoning tournaments at the end of their respective Sets. With 32 players competing, it’s going to be more cut-throat than ever.

Across the weekend, 32 will be whittled down to 16 by Day 2 after six games based points made across the day. Then, it’ll be halved again to the Top 8, who will fight it out on the third and final day in the checkmate format closer.

You can find the full schedule for the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Championship. We will update you with scores as soon as they come in.

Day 1: April 29 Games start: 2AM PT / 5AM ET / 9AM GMT

Day 2: April 30 Games start: 2AM PT / 5AM ET / 9AM GMT

Day 3: May 1 Games start: 2AM PT / 5AM ET / 9AM GMT



TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Championship: All qualified players

32 players will qualify from all around the globe for the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Championship. In the expanded format, every region has gained slots: Japan and OCE have jumped up to two, LATAM and Brazil now have three, while the major regions all gained one each.

There will also be four wildcard slots from the Asian Cup (2 extra slots to the winner between China, Korea, and Japan) and the Western Last Chance Qualifier featuring Europe, NA, LATAM, and Brazil.

No one has qualified yet, but with the NA and European finals on March 25 to 27 and other regions soon to follow, we’ll know shortly. China’s Huanmie is one of the obvious favorites having won in Set 5, but fan favorites like k3soju and Robinsongz are still in with a shot over in NA.

Here’s the full breakdown of qualified players ⁠— and regional seeding ⁠— for the TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Championship.